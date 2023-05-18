"Norman is all over the golfing world" - Fans react as Greg Norman's 'Shark' merchandise is put on sale at the 2023 PGA Championship

Greg Norman's shark merchandise is put on sale at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The Nuclear Golf posted a screenshot of shop.pga.com selling sea turtle polo t-shirts for $92.

The tweet read:

"THE SHARK's on display at the 2023 PGA - official tournament merchandise is being offered from the Greg Norman collection."

Fans jumped into the comments section to speak about Norman and claimed that he is all over the golfing world. One user wrote:

"Norman is all over the golfing world."

"Was very surprised to see this in the merch tent todsy."

While some mentioned that his collection is there at all the PGA Tour events, a user commented:

"His collection is on sale at every single pga tour event as well."

Greg Norman is one of the world's most successful golfers. In his professional career, he won 88 competitions. Norman is presently the CEO of LIV Golf.

"I don't see they are accomplishing much"- Seth Wagh on Greg Norman's LIV Golf series

LIV Golf has been in controversy since its inception. Recently, the PGA Tour boss Seth Wagh spoke about the tumultuous series via Yahoo Sports. He said:

"There are certain parts of their structure that can be solved by math, but there may be some pretty fundamental things that are harder. There’s the potential conflict with the team aspect and then access—how do you get relegated and promoted? They had our latest response weeks ago and we haven’t heard back.

"They have made a bad assumption that this will be a quick process. It never has been. Every application has taken a year-plus as far as I’m aware. I can’t speculate [on how long it will take] because they have not responded. They might have to solve things as well, and it’s not clear whether they’re willing to."

Seth Wagh believes that Greg Norman's LIV Golf series is flawed and has a lot of issues. He went on to say:

"I don’t think division is good for the game. Hopefully, it’s good for those individuals that have made whatever decisions they have, but the game has moved on. It’s amplified those who have stayed, and the ones who have left have largely disappeared from the landscape — in terms of an exposure perspective.

"They can fund it for as long as they want to. But no matter how much money you have, at some point burning it doesn't feel very good. I don't see they are accomplishing much."

seventeen of the LIV Golf players are playing at this week's major tournament, which is scheduled to take place from May 18 to May 21.

Fans had high hopes for the LIV Golf players following their outstanding achievements at the Masters last month. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished second in the first major of the season and will compete this week.

Koepka is the betting favorite to win the PGA Championship this week. Interestingly, Mickelson and Koepka are the only LIV Golf players to have won the PGA Championship previously.

