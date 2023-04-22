Justin Thomas is still growing even at the age of 29. The American golfer recently updated fans about his height, which has increased a bit. Ajga Golf shared a post of Thomas measuring his height on their Instagram.
Thomas revealed that two years ago he updated his height on the wall and then came to measure it again.
"Two years ago I forgot to, we came in here and updated and I was a little nervous at that time," he said.
Thomas then measured his height by leaning against the wall. Surprisingly, he had grown taller.
Thomas then leaned against the wall and measured his height. Surprisingly, he was taller than before.
"Not done growing yet," he said in surprise.
Justin Thomas recently took a break from playing and went on vacation with his friends Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Smylie Kaufman. He shared a glimpse of their private vacation on social media.
Thomas last played at the RBC Heritage and finished in 25th position. However, he missed the cut at the Masters.
Will Justin Thomas play at the 2023 Mexico Open?
The PGA Tour will next travel to Mexico for their upcoming tournament. The Mexico Open is set to take place next week in Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, from April 27 to 30.
The PGA Tour has announced a field of golfers who will compete in the tournament this year. It features new Masters champion Jon Rahm, former Open Championship champion Francesco Molinari, Luke List, and numerous other players.
However, Justin Thomas' name is not on the list, indicating that he will prolong his spring break and return to the field in May.
His last few months' performances have impacted his world rankings as the former World No.1 slipped from the Top 10 in OWGR. He is now settled at number 14. Away from the field, Justin Thomas is busy hosting a junior championship in his hometown.
Here's a list of the players who will join Jon Rahm on the Mexico field:
- Gary Woodland
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Garrick Higgo
- Martin Laird
- Luke List
- Chez Reavie
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
- Roberto Lebrija
- Raul Pereda
- D.A. Points
- Boo Weekley
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Jose
- Cristobal Islas
- Omar Morales
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Alvaro Ortiz
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Alejandro Tosti
- Steve Jurgensen
- Zach Bauchou
- Brian Davis
- Kyle Reifers
- José Toledo
- Davis Riley
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Putnam
- Taylor Pendrith
- Emiliano Grillo
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Wyndham Clark
- Lee Hodges
- Beau Hossler
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- David Lipsky
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Austin Smotherman
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
- Nick Hardy
- J.B. Holmes
- Ben Taylor
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Robby Shelton
- S.H. Kim
- Tyson Alexander
- Ben Martin
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Austin Eckroat
- Brent Grant
- Paul Haley II
- Carson Young
- Austin Cook
- Tano Goya
- Brice Garnett
- Augusto Núñez
- Matti Schmid
- Zecheng Dou
- Scott Harrington
- Vincent Norrman
- Trevor Werbylo
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Carl Yuan
- Brian Stuard
- Kevin Roy
- Brandon Matthews
- Trevor Cone
- Michael Gligic
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Hank Lebioda
- Martin Trainer
- Bill Haas
- Jonathan Byrd
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Kevin Chappell
- Ricky Barnes
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Fabián Gómez
- Jonas Blixt
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Sung Kang
- Grayson Murray
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Greg Chalmers
- Scott Brown
- Camilo Villegas
- Ben Crane
- Kyle Stanley
- Arjun Atwal
- D.J. Trahan
- George McNeill
- Kevin Stadler