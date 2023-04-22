Justin Thomas is still growing even at the age of 29. The American golfer recently updated fans about his height, which has increased a bit. Ajga Golf shared a post of Thomas measuring his height on their Instagram.

Thomas revealed that two years ago he updated his height on the wall and then came to measure it again.

"Two years ago I forgot to, we came in here and updated and I was a little nervous at that time," he said.

Thomas then measured his height by leaning against the wall. Surprisingly, he had grown taller.

Thomas then leaned against the wall and measured his height. Surprisingly, he was taller than before.

"Not done growing yet," he said in surprise.

Justin Thomas recently took a break from playing and went on vacation with his friends Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Smylie Kaufman. He shared a glimpse of their private vacation on social media.

Thomas last played at the RBC Heritage and finished in 25th position. However, he missed the cut at the Masters.

Will Justin Thomas play at the 2023 Mexico Open?

The PGA Tour will next travel to Mexico for their upcoming tournament. The Mexico Open is set to take place next week in Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, from April 27 to 30.

The PGA Tour has announced a field of golfers who will compete in the tournament this year. It features new Masters champion Jon Rahm, former Open Championship champion Francesco Molinari, Luke List, and numerous other players.

However, Justin Thomas' name is not on the list, indicating that he will prolong his spring break and return to the field in May.

His last few months' performances have impacted his world rankings as the former World No.1 slipped from the Top 10 in OWGR. He is now settled at number 14. Away from the field, Justin Thomas is busy hosting a junior championship in his hometown.

Here's a list of the players who will join Jon Rahm on the Mexico field:

