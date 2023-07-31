"Not out here to finish 2nd" - JT Poston says he was 'trying to win' as aggressive play cost him $260,000 on the final hole

Following the 72nd hole blunder due to the aggressive approach at the 3M Open, JT Poston said that he wasn't playing the tournament for the runner-up finish and that he would do it again if he found himself in this situation.
Poston carded a 2-under 69 in the final round of the 3M Open and settled for the T2 finish at 17-under, 7 short of the winner, Lee Hodges. However, after 17 holes, he was just three strokes behind Hodges.
While Hodges's tee shot on the 18th landed into the rough, Poston went to the right inside the red hazard line. His second shot hit the rock near the water and landed on the '3M Open' sign inside the lake after bouncing.
The two-time winner on the PGA Tour took a drop on the third, and his fourth shot fell 98 yards away from the hole. He missed the green on the fifth too, and on the seventh, he missed the putt from 30 feet away.
These errors cost him a solo runner-up finish at the TPC Twin Cities. Instead, he ended up in a three-way tie with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.
Following the final round, Kyle Porter of CBS tweeted that the final hole cost him $260,000. He wrote:
"J.T. Poston needed to make a 7 at the last to wrap up solo second and win $850K. He made an 8 to fall into T2 and win $590K. A $260K hole. 😳"
Poston, however, was quite clear on why he opted for the aggressive approach on the 72nd hole.
He replied:
"Not out here to finish 2nd. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances"
While Laird fired a low 64 on Sunday, Streelman also shot an impressive 66 for the joint runner-up finish at the 3M Open.
What's next for JT Poston?
After a great week at TPC Twin Cities, JT Poston will next be seen competing at the Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The 2023 Wyndham Championship will take place from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The tournament will offer a prize pool of $7.6 million, with 14 of the top 50 golfers competing in the event.
Poston is currently 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he doesn't need to worry much about his place in the playoffs. For the uninitiated, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the Memphis event.
Here's the field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
