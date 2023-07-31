"Not out here to finish 2nd" - JT Poston says he was 'trying to win' as aggressive play cost him $260,000 on the final hole

Following the 72nd hole blunder due to the aggressive approach at the 3M Open, JT Poston said that he wasn't playing the tournament for the runner-up finish and that he would do it again if he found himself in this situation.

Poston carded a 2-under 69 in the final round of the 3M Open and settled for the T2 finish at 17-under, 7 short of the winner, Lee Hodges. However, after 17 holes, he was just three strokes behind Hodges.

While Hodges's tee shot on the 18th landed into the rough, Poston went to the right inside the red hazard line. His second shot hit the rock near the water and landed on the '3M Open' sign inside the lake after bouncing.

The two-time winner on the PGA Tour took a drop on the third, and his fourth shot fell 98 yards away from the hole. He missed the green on the fifth too, and on the seventh, he missed the putt from 30 feet away.

These errors cost him a solo runner-up finish at the TPC Twin Cities. Instead, he ended up in a three-way tie with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

Following the final round, Kyle Porter of CBS tweeted that the final hole cost him $260,000. He wrote:

"J.T. Poston needed to make a 7 at the last to wrap up solo second and win $850K. He made an 8 to fall into T2 and win $590K. A $260K hole. 😳"

Poston, however, was quite clear on why he opted for the aggressive approach on the 72nd hole.

He replied:

"Not out here to finish 2nd. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances"

While Laird fired a low 64 on Sunday, Streelman also shot an impressive 66 for the joint runner-up finish at the 3M Open.

What's next for JT Poston?

After a great week at TPC Twin Cities, JT Poston will next be seen competing at the Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will take place from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The tournament will offer a prize pool of $7.6 million, with 14 of the top 50 golfers competing in the event.

Poston is currently 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he doesn't need to worry much about his place in the playoffs. For the uninitiated, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the Memphis event.

Here's the field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Jon Mayer

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan