"Not true" – Jon Rahm busts big myth about winning majors after a decade of experience

The PGA Championship will kick off at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 15, and Jon Rahm will tee off in the field. Ahead of the tournament, the LIV Golf star revealed that the key to winning a major tournament is not to play perfectly but to play good golf.

When Rahm was on the PGA Tour, he won 11 tournaments on the circuit, including the 2022 Mexico Open and the 2023 Genesis Invitational. He has won the Masters and U.S. Open and is yet to win the PGA Championship and Open Championship. The closest he’s come to lifting the Wanamaker Trophy is a T4 finish, which was in 2018.

During a pre-tournament press conference at Quail Hollow Club, the Spanish golfer was asked to reveal what he now knows about major tournaments that he didn't know before. Jon Rahm first of all said that it’s hard to point out just one thing. Then, he added (via ASAP Sports):

“I feel like -- the main thing is I think you hear people say this somewhat often, but until you actually see it or experience it, it doesn't really make a lot of sense. You always feel like, to win a major, you have to play perfect, which is not true.”

“I think that's a little part of it, but at the end of the day, a lot of it is keep playing golf, keep playing solid, good golf, and take advantage of the good stretches you're going to have throughout the week. But by any means, you don't have to play perfect,” he continued.

The two-time major champion said that 10 years ago, he used to think he had to play his absolute best in “every aspect of the game.” However, Rahm now knows he just has to have faith in all areas of the game and “learn how to manage the golf course.”

Jon Rahm is one of the 15 full-time LIV Golf players who will tee off in the 2025 PGA Championship. He is joined by other top golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson.

How many tournaments has Jon Rahm won this year?

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm - Image Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm has competed in seven LIV Golf tournaments this year, but has been unable to claim a victory in the individual standings. He competed in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he placed T14. He also competed in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour but finished with two-over and missed the cut.

The 30-year-old golfer joined LIV Golf in 2024 and since then, has only secured top-10 finishes in all his games. As such, despite not being able to secure a win this year, he has still performed impressively in all the tournaments he has competed in.

Jon Rahm’s best result this year was at the season opener in Riyadh, where he placed T2 after scoring 15-under 201. His worst was at LIV Golf Miami, where he placed T9 after finishing with one-over 217.

