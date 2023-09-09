NYC officials ‘delighted’ with Donald Trump signage coming down at a golf course

The former United States President Donald Trump is parting ways with the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York. The Bally's has reportedly acquired the lease of the property through a multimillion-dollar deal with Trump Organization. The current contract expires on September 21 and will undergo a name change.

As the New York Times reported, the golf course's name will be changed to "Bally's Links" as per the new owners.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said in a statement that he was "delighted" that Donald Trump's name will not be on the city parkland. As quoted by ABC News, he said:

"I am delighted that Trump's name will no longer deface city parkland."

The New York City Parks Department also released a statement and hoped for a high-quality golfing experience for the locality. The statement read:

"We are supportive of the transfer of the Ferry Point Golf Course to Bally's, and we are confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers."

Donald Trump's organization signed the deal for the golf course in 2013 with the former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Although as per reports the deal had 12 more years left, in 2021, the former Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to terminate their contract.

However, a Judge ruled the decision against the City and slated that either the Trump Organization could continue with the contract or be given a compensation of about $30 million due to early termination.

Donald Trump recently organized a fundraiser for his long-time legal associate Rudy Giuliani

The former United States President recently organized a $100,000 per plate fundraising event at the LIV Golf Bedminster home, the Trump National Golf Club. The sole motive of the event was to raise money for his fellow Republican Rudy Giuliani, who had been facing multiple legal challenges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has allegedly accused Donald Trump and 17 others of trying to sabotage Joe Biden's Georgia election campaign voters.

Rudy Giuliani was recently charged with a defamation case by a Washington, DC Federal Judge. There will be a trial next year that could potentially determine how much Trump's former lawyer will owe Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea 'Shaye' Moss.

Guiliani's son Andrew shared on the WABC radio that Bedminster is slated to accumulate over $1 million at the fundraiser event at Trump National Golf Club. However, that would still not be enough for Giuliani to come out of all legal troubles.

Andrew Giuliani also revealed that Donald Trump has given his word to organize another fundraiser event at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, sometime later in fall or early winter.

Rudy Giuliani has multiple legal cases charged against him. His ex-wife also owes money from the lawyer. The judge has even warned him to repay the amount or risk being jailed.