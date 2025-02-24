"Oh yeah, he looks super sharp", "He’s clearly not ready": Fans react to Tiger Woods' possible start at upcoming Players Championship

Tiger Woods might make a much-awaited appearance at the Players Championship this year. Tournament director Lee Smith had recently spoken about the possibility.

Ad

Smith discussed the prospect of having Woods at the Players Championship. He believed that the golfer's participation elevated "global awareness" of even the "most premier championship". He also referred to the impact Woods' presence has on the internet buzz for his TGL matches. Smith said: (via TWlegion)

"As a two-time Players Champion, we would love to have Tiger back in the field at TPC Sawgrass this year…"

Ad

Trending

TWlegion posted Smith's quotes about Woods' potential participation at the Players Championship on their X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods's return to the greens is undoubtedly anticipated by a lot of fans. They showed their excitement about his comeback to the competition in the post's comment section.

"This gives me hope" one fan said.

"I mean what tournament in this world wouldn’t want Tiger in the field lol" another added.

However, several fans believed it was time Woods hung up his boots.

Ad

"The Tour should just give Tiger some new Life Time Exhibition exemption which means he can turn up, play 2 rounds in a cart, wave to fans, bring in some viewers and not bother with his score too much. Sort of what he does now, but more official." one fan wrote.

"Oh yeah, he looks super sharp, hitting golf balls in a dome, clearly the most out of form golfer in the TGL buy a mile. Let it go, the body is shot. Sad watching greats linger on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How does he get an exemption though? I’m genuinely asking because I’m not sure how that works for the players" one fan wondered.

"He’s clearly not ready to compete in that field. Unless you literally mean just an appearance lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods was expected to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational last week. However, he withdrew from the event as he was still coping with his mother's demise. The legendary golfer attended the final round on Sunday to fulfill his hosting duties.

He was last seen in competitive action at the TGL on Tuesday. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, took a painful beating from New York Golf Club.

Ad

When did Tiger Woods last play on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods at The Open Championship 2024 (Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods was last seen on the PGA Tour at the Open Championship last July. He couldn't make the cut at the tournament. The golf legend made only five competitive appearances last season. Woods suffered a horrific car crash in 2021. He incurred minor injuries and a severe injury on his right leg.

Ad

After the terrible incident, Woods naturally took some time off golf to recover. His competitive appearances have lessened ever since. The 15-time Major Champion was slated to play at the Hero World Challenge last year, however, withdrew as he was recuperating from his back surgery.

Many believe the 49-year-old will make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Masters in April. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback