"Old age sucks", "Senior tour" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' recent Achilles tendon surgery

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon recently. He also underwent a "minimally-invasive" surgery for the same.

Ad

Woods' latest injury joins a line of injuries that the 82-time PGA Tour Winner has incurred over the past few years. Last December, he had to pull out of the self-hosted Hero World Challenge owing to a back surgery. That was the sixth time his back had been operated on.

This year, he was expected to make his season debut at the Genesis Invitational. While he had initially announced his participation, he later withdrew from the event as he was still coping with his mother's recent demise.

Ad

Trending

Fans had hoped that he would return to PGA Tour action at the 2025 Masters. However, with the Achilles tendon rupture, the chances of seeing Woods compete at the Augusta National look bleak as of now.

The golf legend took to his social media account to share the news of his injury and the subsequent operation with his fans. He had specified in the announcement that he would now focus on his "recovery and rehab". NUCLR Golf shared the news on their X account.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans rushed to the comment section to give their opinions on the matter.

"old age sucks"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No majors this year for Tiger Woods. That stinks." one fan lamented.

"It’s sad when all time goats go out this way." another added.

"Senior tour"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sorry tiger. You’ll always be a champion. But it is time to hang it up." one fan said.

"He’s not gonna beat it up again on any tour. He’s done just too much." another wrote.

Woods was last seen at his TGL game last week. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, failed to advance into the TGL playoffs.

Ad

A look at Tiger Woods' struggles with injuries in recent times

Tiger Woods (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods took to his social media on Tuesday to share the news of his ruptured Achilles tendon and surgery with his fans.

Ad

He had sustained the injury while training at home. His doctor had assured him the surgery had gone "smoothly" and that they were expecting a "full recovery".

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is the latest injury Woods has had to deal with in recent years. In 2023, the 49-year-old withdrew from the Masters before Sunday, owing to a reaggravation of plantar fasciitis. The same year, he underwent ankle surgery.

He hasn't been a regular presence at PGA Tour events ever since his horrific 2021 car crash, where he sustained several injuries, including a severe one to his right leg. The latter was so serious that the doctors had even considered an amputation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback