"Add some of the women stars" - Tiger Woods' TGL expansion reports lead to fans making requests on social media

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Tomorrow Golf League is currently undergoing expansion, as some media reports suggest. Josh Carpenter from Sports Business Journal reported about the possibility of TGL's partnership with a new franchise in the upcoming days. Now, fans have reacted to this news on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Fans will be witnessing the playoffs starting next week at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach. In the first year of TGL, the league conducted their game in partnership with six franchisees. As per the latest updates, the league is looking forward to adding more. NUCLR Golf posted this news about Tiger Woods' league on X and captioned it:

"🚨👀📺#NEW: The TGL Golf League has retained law firm Proskauer as it explores expansion opportunities. @JoshACarpenter reports that the league is hoping to add at least one new franchise over the next couple seasons."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the first year, Tomorrow Golf League had six teams in total - Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles GC, The Bay GC, New York GC, and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC. Reports indicated that TGL might go for one or more new franchises in the upcoming season. However, it's not clear if they will include some top golfers.

Fans of the sport have reacted to this news, and a lot of them have chipped in with their suggestions as well.

Ad

"Add some of the women stars!!" someone advised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Get better marketing before expanding," a fan suggested Tiger Woods' TGL.

"Give us a Dallas team with Scheffler, Bryson, and Speith!!" a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Start opening more stadiums around the country and do some more marketing exposure. have some popular streamers stream matches on Twitch. sell some cool gear," someone suggested Tiger Woods' golf league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What are the ratings? There’s no way millions are watching this to justify expansion," an X-user wrote.

Woods recently shared an update regarding his return to the PGA Tour after his side failed to make it to the playoffs in the TGL.

Tiger Woods announces update regarding PGA Tour return after TGL exit

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC sits during a break in their TGL golf match against Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center- Source: Imagn

As the first season of TGL approaches its end, four teams are scheduled to lock horns in the playoffs. However, fans of the Sun Day Red owner will not be able to witness Woods lifting the title. The Jupiter Links GC was eliminated from the contenders list after losing against Atlanta Drive GC.

Ad

Tiger Woods was supposed to return to the PGA Tour but missed the Genesis Invitational due to his mother's passing. Woods said in a post-match (TGL) conference:

"This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is really not into practicing right now." [via ExpressUK]

"I've had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule," he added.

This hints at Woods missing THE PLAYERS Championship after Genesis. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has been out of tournament golf since last year's The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Till now, Woods' return to the PGA Tour remains uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback