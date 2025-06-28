‘Olive green girlie’ Amanda Balionis poses before heading to Detroit for Rocket Classic 2025

Amanda Balionis has headed to Detroit for the 2025 Rocket Classic, which kicked off on Thursday, June 26. Before her flight, she shared a picture of the olive green outfit she was wearing.

Balionis has been a golf reporter for CBS Sports for eight years. She has covered several notable events on the PGA Tour in 2025, including the PGA Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the Travelers Championship.

Before heading to the Rocket Classic, the reporter shared a picture on her Instagram story, showing off a two-piece olive green outfit from the sportswear brand Under Armour. She paired the outfit with a branded hat from her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, a black crossbody bag, and white sneakers. She wrote:

“It’s like @underarmour was in my color analysis apt with me 😂 I’m an olive green girlie now.Off to Detroit! 🚀.”

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

In her subsequent story, Amanda Balionis showed the accessory she wore with the olive green outfit — a wristwatch from the luxury watch brand, Breitling. She posted a video of the white studded leather watch, calling it her “favorite summer accessory.”

Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis' decision to wear an olive green outfit was likely influenced by her recent color analysis appointment. She recently visited Seklab, a Korean Personal Color & Body Analysis Studio in New York City, with her two friends. Following the appointment, she posted about the experience on her Instagram story, saying she was now “rethinking” every color choice she has ever made.

Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

The CBS Sports reporter posted another update about her journey to Detroit, saying she was stuck on the plane, as the flight was delayed. However, she did not provide details on the delay.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Keegan Bradley on winning the Travelers Championship in a 'dramatic fashion'

Last week, Amanda Balionis was at TPC River Highlands, covering the 2025 Travelers Championship. Following Keegan Bradley’s victory, the golf reporter shared a post on Instagram that read:

“What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 🇺🇸.”

Balionis shared a five-slide picture carousel showing highlights from her time at TPC River Highlands. She was pictured in an interview with the Travelers Championship winner, who held his son and basked in the aftermath of his victory.

Bradley, who is also the US Ryder Cup captain, dominated the Travelers Championship with a 15-under 265. He is competing in the ongoing Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club and has made the 6-under cut into the third round.

