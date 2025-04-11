“On a mission and revenge”: Golf community backs Rory McIlroy’s push for Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy has emerged as one of the top contenders for the coveted green jacket. After playing the second round in Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, the Northern Irishman is making headlines due to his performance. The golf community is backing McIlroy for the win.
In McIlroy's first round on Thursday, he scored three birdies on the front nine, but two double bogeys on the back nine resulted in an even par score. On Friday, McIlroy played a bogey-free Round 2 at The Masters. He finished the round with a total round score of 66 (-6). McIlroy got lauded by the PGA Tour on Instagram for his groundbreaking performance. Check it out:
"Rory McIlroy. 5-under. Monitoring."
McIlroy started his round and finished the front nine with just one birdie at the par-5 second hole. While playing the back nine, he scored back-to-back two birdies at the par-4 10th and par-4 11th. At the par-5 13th hole, Rory McIlroy scored an impressive eagle.
He scored another birdie at the par-5 15th hole. McIlroy's performance soared his ranking up to 24 spots, taking him up to T3 on The 2025 Masters leaderboard. After his stellar performance, fans on Instagram are now backing him to triumph at Augusta:
"On a mission and revenge," a fan said in the comment section.
"That shot he just hit w that wedge was fantastic," a fan praised Rory McIlroy.
"BOUNCEBACK," someone wrote.
"I want it for him so bad," an Instagram user expressed.
"Come on Rory," another fan wrote down.
Mental toughness at its finest 🔥," someone said.
McIlroy remains two shots behind current leader Justin Rose.
Rory McIlroy on how he how he bounced back at The Masters
After Rory McIlroy's first round at Augusta National on Thursday, he did not appear to be a top contender for the green jacket. Scoring two double bogeys in the opening round at Augusta National placed his name far down the leaderboard.
McIlroy recovered from that spot in the second round. During a post-round interview, he said (quoted by Sky Sports Golf):
"Had to remind myself that I played really well yesterday. I had a 6 footer on 14th to go 5 under for the round, before obviously what happened on 15th and 17th, so I think, just had to remind myself...
McIlroy explained his form further:
"I played 16 good holes yesterday, and 2 not so good. So I just had to remind myself of that and know that I'm, you know, swinging it well and everything's feeling good..."
"was not pushing too much from the start because I knew if I pushed too hard, I can make a couple of bogeys... just tried to let the round come to me."
McIlroy is yet to win the green jacket. The PGA Tour pro is a four-time major champion with two victories in the PGA Championship. If he wins The Masters Tournament this year, McIlroy would achieve a career grand slam.