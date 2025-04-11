“Really pulling for Rory McIlroy”: Megan Khang rallies behind 4X Major champ’s Grand Slam quest

American professional golfer Megan Khang revealed she is rooting for Rory McIlroy to win the Masters this year and complete his career Grand Slam.

The LPGA Tour recently posted the Masters picks of some of the LPGA players on their Instagram page.

Australian golfer Minjee Lee shared that she "obviously" wants her little brother, Min Woo Lee, to win at Augusta. On the other hand, Ayaka Furue picked her Japanese compatriot Hideki Matsuyama to win the Major championship.

One of the top favourites was Ludvig Aberg, who was chosen by Jeeno Thitikul, Yin Ruoning, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Madelene Sagstrom. While Bianca was confused between Ludvig and Viktor Hovland, Madelene added McIlroy and Russell Henley to her mix of picks, along with her fellow countryman (Aberg).

Meanwhile, Northern Irish golfer McIlroy was picked to win at The Masters this year by many of the LPGA stars. After thinking for a while, Allisen Corpuz, Alexa Pano, Auston Kim, Leona Maguire, Gaby Lopez, Lilia Vu, and Khang picked McIlroy to win at Augusta to finally complete his career Grand Slam this year.

Khang, like her contemporaries, said:

"Really pulling for Rory to get the grand slam done this year."

A few other Masters contenders who got picked were Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Jason Day.

While Patty Tavatanakit went for the LIV golfer Bryson, Hannah Green chose Day to win the green jacket.

Lauren Coughlin promptly picked World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, and Alexa Pano added DeChambeau and Scottie to her mix before naming McIlroy as her final pick.

Alexa said:

"My heart is telling me Rory or Bryson, but I would never bet against Scottie.

"Final answer is it's Rory's year."

The upcoming LPGA tournament, the JM Eagle LA Championship, is scheduled to be played from April 17 to 20 in Los Angeles, California. Hannah Green will be looking to defend her title this year.

Rory McIlroy hopes to recover in Round two of The Masters

The 35-year-old golfer was off to a decent start on Thursday at Augusta. However, towards the end of the day, he ended up being tied at the 27th position on the leaderboard.

McIlroy was paired with Akshay Bhatia and Jason Day on the first day. He had a steady game through 14 holes when he was 4-under. But the 15th hole played a significant role in slowing his game down. The Northern Irish golfer finished the par-5 hole with a double bogey.

Rory McIlroy during the first round of The Masters- Source: Imagn

McIlroy's day got worse when he shot another double bogey towards the end of the day and finished the round with an even par score of 72.

McIlroy's performance garnered a lot of attention as he has come in as one of the top favourites to win the Masters. He needs to find his rhythm before the table toppers run away with their lead.

English golfer Justin Rose has maintained his first spot on the leaderboard well into the second round of the tournament.

