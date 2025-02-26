"One of the most beloved players": Amanda Balionis chips in as Gary Woodland opens up on heartbreaking struggle on Netflix’s Full Swing

Amanda Balionis showed heartwarming support towards Gary Woodland on the sixth episode of Full Swing season 3. The PGA Tour pro opened up about his struggles with his health issues that he started to face in 2023.

Balionis is a golf journalist for CBS, and is often seen interviewing players between the rounds. Full Swing season 3 episode 6 featured Balionis showing love for Woodland as the latter opened up about his brain tumor [4:28]:

"I would say Gary Woodland is probably one of the most beloved players on the PGA Tour. But over the last couple of years, Gary has gone through some of that off-the-course stuff that you don't really anticipate having to go through."

Balionis was talking about Woodland's struggle before he was diagnosed with craniotomy. The PGA Tour pro was initially depending on medication, however, his symptoms apparently worsened. As a result, he was forced to undergo brain lesion surgery back in September 2023.

Shortly after Amanda Balionis shared her support for Gary Woodland in the episode, the PGA Tour player also opened up about his struggles [5:29]:

"I wasn't myself at home. I couldn't be around my kids. I obviously couldn't play. I needed my quality of life back, and this was the option, so surgery was set. And I came out and it was like the fear was gone. I flipped right back as an athlete and I'm like, 'I'm gonna fight through this'. And I was able to play on the PGA Tour within four months... My brain's healing. I have scar tissue in there and I'm on these meds.

As the Full Swing episode rolled further, Woodland said:

"But I love this game and I truly believe I can do anything. And maybe I'm a little too optimistic about how it's gonna go, but I believe I can do anything. And I want that feeling and I want that fight. I was raised that if your heart's beating, you play."

Amanda Balionis shared unseen moments from Full Swing filming

Full Swing season 3 widens its plot with coverage from all the four golf majors, and includes top stars from the PGA Tour. The Netflix golf documentary series features top stars like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Ludvig Aberg.

The golf docu-series also includes interviews with Amanda Balionis, who has been with CBS as a broadcast journalist since 2017. Ahead of the new season of Full Swing coming out, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her time filming for the show.

"Full Swing Season 3: officially activated can't wait to hear your favorite storylines and who your new favorite players are after you binge the series," Amanda Balionis wrote on Instagram.

The post contains footage as the reporter was filming for the Netflix golf series. Just like her post-match interviews, Amanda Balionis did not forget to include her time with a "furry friend". The Puppies and Golf owner uses her social media presence to raise money for the dogs in need. Her non-profit organization works to provide dogs with forever homes and looks to help out animals and shelters in need.

