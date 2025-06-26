Last week, US Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley won his eighth PGA Tour title and first of the season at the Travelers Championship. Following his victory, there has been speculation on Bradley becoming a playing captain in the Ryder Cup. However, Padraig Harrington recently aired his opinion on the debate, saying the European team will not be thrilled at the thought of playing against Bradley.

15-time European Tour winner Padraig Harrington was featured in a segment of Katrek & Maginnes on Tap, aired on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio. During the show, Harrington discussed the possibility of Keegan Bradley playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup, which kicks off on September 26.

Harrington said (via Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio):

“Keegan is a player that the Europeans don’t want to play against. He is not an easy person to compete against. Everything about– he’s a really tough competitor… he’s very bossy. At the end of the day, he hits the shots. So, there’s a lot of players you could tee off against and you wouldn’t choose Keegan as one of them. He’s just a good match player.” [00:00]

Padraig Harrington praised Keegan Bradley for his tenacity, saying that he’s "gonna get it done” even when he’s not feeling his best. However, he also noted that despite being a great player, Bradley should not captain the Ryder Cup team and still play in the event because being a captain requires a different level of focus.

“Should he step down from captain and play? He’s definitely in the 12 best players, there’s no doubt about that. I don’t think he can be captain and play… I do not in any shape or form think a captain can be a player.” [00:43]

Harrington further stated that being a Ryder Cup captain is a huge responsibility. He pointed out that the tournament's stress levels and fast-paced timing require a captain’s full attention in order to lead his team to victory. As such, he argued that Bradley needs to focus on being either a player or a captain, but not both.

Keegan Bradley admits that his Travelers Championship victory “changes the story” regarding his role as the US Ryder Cup captain

Following his dominating performance at TPC River Highlands, Keegan Bradley was asked if he would consider playing in the Ryder Cup as a captain's pick. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Listen, this changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play.”

The two-time European Tour winner stated that at the moment, he doesn’t know if he’s going to take up a playing role or not. However, he plans to “take a hard look at it” and decide what’s best for the team going forward.

