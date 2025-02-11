Paige Spiranac announces "sticky" new episode of new YouTube Channel

Paige Spiranac had recently announced her new YouTube channel promising a different take on golf, titled 'Las Paigeas'. She has started a series 'Gimme Props' on the channel where her fans to give her prop related challenges that she attempts to complete.

Spiranac released the third episode of the series on Tuesday titled, 'Paige Spiranac vs Sticky Chips'. She announced the release on her Instagram story. The story saw her sporting a black top and matching jeans. Her blonde hair framed her face as she smiled widely. The caption read:

"New episode of Gimme Props is live!"

The story further read:

"It's about to get sticky..."

Image via _paige.renee

Spiranac had also added the link to the new YouTube video on the Instagram story. 'Las Paigeas' was also hinted by her partner brand Sports Grid, which is a platform that streams live sports betting.

The name of channel seems like a reference to Las Vegas, a city that is famous for its casinos. The teaser of this venture was also made in a Las Vegas theme.

What is new 'Gimme Props' video by Paige Spiranac about?

Paige Spiranac (Source: Imagn)

'Gimme Props' is the first series to grace Paige Spiranac's new YouTube channel, 'Las Paigeas'. In the series, her fans give her prop related challenges that she tries to complete.

The third episode of the series is titled, 'Paige Spiranac vs Sticky Chips'. A fan named Eli from Chicago challenged her to put 60 Post-it notes on her body in under 60 seconds. Spiranac tweaked the challenge a bit where she used her 'Las Paigeas' sticky chips instead of Post-it notes.

She laid an entire transparent table with her sticky chips and rolled on them trying to get them to stick to her for 60 seconds. She had captured the fun challenge from different camera angles as her team cheered her from the side.

When they counted, Spiranac had managed to get more than 60 chips to stick to her body in 60 seconds meaning she won the challenge with flying colors. The social media personality celebrated her win by lifting a heavy-belt reminiscent of WWE.

The entire video is about 3 minutes long. The 31-year-old sported an all-white gear and had tied her hair in a ponytail for the episode.

'Las Paigeas' has garnered 2.8K subscribers over the past few weeks. The third episode has attracted more than two thousand views (at the time of writing).

The first two episodes, saw Spiranac trying to clean 30 dirty golf balls with a ball washer in 60 seconds and to eat a double-stacked burger in five bites or less.

