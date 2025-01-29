Paige Spiranac gives sneak peek at next social media collaboration, hints at Las Vegas theme

Paige Spiranac built her social media career from scratch post her early retirement from golf and is now one of the most prominent social media personalities in the sport. Through her content creation, she has collaborated with several notable brands over the years.

Last year, she partnered with Sports Grid, a free streaming network for live betting coverage, news and expert analysis. Spiranac recently reshared a post from the brand on X, hinting at a new collaboration.

The short seven-second video featured an animated backdrop of Las Vegas. After showing the iconic city structures and palm trees against purple skies, the video shifted to a board saying 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Paigeas. Get Lucky!'. The title is obviously a pun on the former golfer and the city's names.

A caricature image resembling Spiranac is placed on the side of the board. The board is similar to that of casinoes, something that Las Vegas is famous for.

The teaser doesn't reveal anything else. Sports Grid simply wrote "Coming Soon" while Spiranac put a few curious eye emojis on her reshared post.

The new collaboration strongly suggests a Las Vegas theme, given the city's renowned casinos. Sports Grid, known for its live betting coverage, might be planning an exciting new venture featuring Paige Spiranac, potentially capitalizing on the city's casino culture.

Eagles vs Chiefs: Who is Paige Spiranac supporting at the upcoming Superbowl?

In Picture: Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac is one of the pioneers when it comes to golf content creation. However, she hasn't limited her content to just golf and has in fact incorporated different sports leagues as well, NFL being one of them.

The 31-year-old often shows her support to teams by wearing their jerseys before their matches. However, the tradition has backfired on her at times, especially in 2022, when the rumors of her jinxing NFL teams started doing rounds. At the time, she joined in the fun and had asked her fans to send her the names of the most hated teams so she could wear their jerseys.

At the Superbowl this year, Kansas City Chiefs will be up against Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, February 10, 2025. When the question regarding who Spiranac would support arose, she had the most hilarious answer to give.

"Well the good news is I have bikini tops for both the eagles and the chiefs"

Notably, the Chiefs will be contesting to win the Superbowl for the third time in a row.

