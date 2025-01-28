Who is predicted to win Super Bowl 2025? Breaking down early odds and matchups

The Super Bowl is set to take place between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to determine this season's champions. This is a rematch from just two years ago, when the Chiefs came out victorious over the Eagles. Every NFL season is different, so here's the overall outlook of this matchup.

Super Bowl 2025 odds

A legitimate case can be made that the two best overall teams in the NFL this season will face off for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs owned the best overall record at 15-2, but their second loss came in the final week of the season when Patrick Mahomes and others starters sat out.

The Eagles finished just one game behind them and the Lions at 14-3 this season. They also feature the No. 1 ranked defense this year and top rusher in Saquon Barkley.

The Chiefs are chasing history this season as they seek to become the first team ever to three-peat in the Super Bowl. This matchup shapes up to be a good one as both teams have been dominant.

The current betting line has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites to lift their third consecutive Vince Lombardi trophy, as well as their fourth in just the past six years. Mahomes continues to build upon his already legendary legacy, while Jalen Hurts is looking for his first ring after making it to the Super Bowl in two of the past three years.

The oddsmakers apparently see this as a high-scoring game with the total currently set at 49.5 points. Despite two of the best defenses in the NFL facing off, elite quarterbacks and dangerous offensive weapons could run up the scoreboard in this contest.

Key matchups to watch

Saquon Barkley vs Steve Spagnuolo

Saquon Barkley rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season and has been absolutely dominant during the playoffs so far as well. It will be interesting to see what kind of defensive gameplan Steve Spagnuolo comes up with for slowing down the Eagles' rushing attack.

He is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL and has two weeks to prepare, but there has been no answer for Barkley this year, yet.

Chiefs WRs vs Eagles CBs

While the Eagles ranked as the top overall defense this season, it's important to note that they have two rookie cornerbacks starting. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean had excellent rookie seasons, but they will be tested on the biggest stage in a challenging situation.

They will need to keep up with the explosiveness of the Chiefs' WR weapons in an offense designed by Andy Reid for Patrick Mahomes.

