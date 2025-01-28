Taylor Swift credits Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany with being pillar of support during Chiefs' stunning run to Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift had an unforgettable moment celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, the Chiefs competed against the Bills in the AFC Championship, won the game, and advanced to their third straight Super Bowl with history in their sights.

After the game, a video went viral highlighting scenes from the postgame celebration of Chiefs' players and their partners including Swift, who was at Arrowhead Stadium cheering for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Following the game, she celebrated the Chiefs' win with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, and Kelce's mother, Donna. During the celebration, Swift thanked Brittany Mahomes for being a pillar of support for her as they watched the AFC title game from a suite.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh my god you kept me so calm the last couple weeks,"Swift said to Brittany.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The "Blank Space" singer then told Donna Kelce:

"I did not know what to do. And I'd just text Brittany like tell me it's gonna be okay."

Later, Taylor Swift hugged Brittany and Donna and talked about the game.

"God what a game. My heart was in my throat, I was like I need to get medevac'd out of here. This is crazy," Swift said.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift has been a strong supporter of Travis Kelce during NFL games. She often attends Chiefs games to cheer for Kelce. In December 2024, an insider told Page Six that Swift enjoys her lifestyle in Kansas City.

"Taylor is really embracing the WAG life. I think she’s adapted so well to WAG life because she truly understands what it’s like to be part of a team — especially coming off Eras where she formed such a close connection with her band, dancers, singers and crew," the insider said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift throw party to celebrate Chiefs' triumph

Following the incredible win against the Bills on January 26, reportedly Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a mega celebration with teammates and friends. An insider shared the details of the post-game celebration with PEOPLE and reflected on how Swift focused on the game. The source said:

"It was an anxious game and the most incredible feeling that they won,. They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special. If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you've been intensely focused on a goal, it's Taylor. They love their football family."

The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.