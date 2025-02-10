6-time WWE Champion officially announces he can't wrestle anymore due to health issues

After teasing one more match for years, a six-time WWE Champion has finally admitted that his wrestling days are behind him. He wants to prioritize his health as every wrestler should beyond a certain age.

Hulk Hogan may be a polarizing figure outside of WWE, but he is undoubtedly a living legend in the world of pro wrestling.

The 71-year-old Hall of Famer hasn't stepped back inside the squared circle since 2012, and his last match in the Stamford-based promotion was in 2006.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Hulk Hogan made it clear that another match wasn't on the cards any longer. The Hulkster said he would turn to dust if he wrestled again.

"It ain’t there, bro. One more surgery. If I fall down in the ring, I think I’d turn to dust," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

Could Hulk Hogan return to WWE in a non-wrestling capacity?

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE during the RAW on Netflix premiere, receiving a chorus of boos.

Given the hostile reaction, former head writer Vince Russo of Sportskeeda Wrestling pitched the idea of Hulk Hogan managing Logan Paul in the future.

"I got great creative for Hulk Hogan in 2025. You know who they should bring Hulk Hogan in to manage? Logan Paul. Would that not be heat? Would that not be heat? Can you imagine if the storyline is everybody's getting on Logan Paul because he doesn't know wrestling? He doesn't respect the business, this and that. So, he said, 'Fine, I'm going to go and learn from the best and the greatest,' and Hogan brings him in. Oh my God!" Russo said.

The Maverick has become one of the biggest heels in the sports entertainment juggernaut today. A potential alliance between him and the Hulkster would certainly get go-away heat from the wrestling fans.

Whether it will come to fruition remains to be seen, but Logan Paul is currently preparing to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber in Canada on March 1. Tomorrow night, on Monday Night RAW, he will lock horns with Rey Mysterio in a qualifying match.

