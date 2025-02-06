Major name to manage Logan Paul? Ex-WWE writer pitches mind-blowing scenario

WWE star Logan Paul has been in the promotion for a few years, and he has proven his worth in the ring on different occasions. Recently, Vince Russo pitched the idea of The Maverick getting Hulk Hogan as his manager in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Ultimate Influencer is one of the biggest heels in the promotion and is vehemently booed by the WWE Universe every time he shows up.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer made a mind-blowing pitch that could elevate the nuclear heat on the social media star. The veteran pitched the idea of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan becoming Logan Paul's manager, and Stevie Ray agreed with it.

Notably, The Hulkster was booed out of the building by fans on RAW's Netflix premiere last month.

"I got great creative for Hulk Hogan in 2025. You know who they should bring Hulk Hogan in to manage? Logan Paul. Would that not be heat? Would that not be heat? Can you imagine the storyline is if everybody's getting on Logan Paul because he doesn't know wrestling? He doesn't respect the business, this and that. So, he said, 'Fine, I'm going to go and learn from the best and the greatest,' and Hogan brings him in. Oh my god!" Russo said.

Logan Paul could face a major WWE name at WrestleMania 41, suggests analyst

In 2022, Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz and defeated The Mysterios in a traditional tag team match at The Showcase of The Immortals in Texas. The following year, he made his singles debut at the event and lost to Seth Rollins on Night One in California.

Last year, he successfully defended the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match in Philadelphia. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested The Maverick's WrestleMania 41 opponent could be AJ Styles.

"I was hoping that we would get to see AJ Styles, and not only did we get to see AJ Styles, but by the way, I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is where we are headed [WrestleMania 41], based on their interaction," Roberts said. [From 26:05 to 26:16]

Given that Paul eliminated The Phenomenal One from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the two stars may clash at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

