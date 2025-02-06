  • home icon
  Logan Paul said he would quit wrestling forever depending on only one thing; he said he would leave WWE

Logan Paul said he would quit wrestling forever depending on only one thing; he said he would leave WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 06, 2025 04:03 GMT
The star was ready to quit (Credit: WWE.com)

Logan Paul said that he was ready to quit wrestling forever and never return depending on only one thing. The star was even ready to make the declaration on video.

There was a spot during the Royal Rumble match where he had to jump from the apron to the outside onto the commentary table. It was quite a long jump and one mistake would see him eliminated from the Rumble then and there. Even the best stars have been eliminated while trying these stunts before. Paul was seemingly nervous about it but at the same time, he was sure that he was going to hit the move.

Logan Paul was so sure of himself that he said that he would quit wrestling if he didn't make the jump. The star was ready to leave WWE.

"There's one thing that I absolutely cannot f*** up. I'm doing a standing long jump from the apron onto the commentary table. What's getting in my head though 'Like, dude, you sure? You have to make this jump.' I'm like, 'There's no chance I don't make this jump. Knock on wood, but, like, I'll quit wrestling if I don't make this jump.'" [5: 51 - 6:14]

Logan Paul was able to hit the move successfully and it's safe to say he's not quitting. However, he still feels he was betrayed by one star during the Rumble and that may lead to a feud.

Logan Paul vs. John Cena could still be a match for WrestleMania

Given that John Cena was the one to eliminate Logan Paul at the Rumble, the star felt betrayed by what happened. Paul talked about how he didn't think Cena would do that to him.

Now, the two stars might well feud heading into WrestleMania. That may still not happen as Cena is scheduled to be at the Elimination Chamber event where he will be part of the match. Should he win that, he will get a world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

However, he may have to look over his shoulder as Paul is not one to forgive.

Edited by Harish Raj S
