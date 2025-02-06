John Cena committed major betrayal during the Royal Rumble, says WWE star

John Cena actually betrayed a star during the Royal Rumble, the latter has claimed. He's revealed what Cena did during the event and why it was a betrayal.

Logan Paul vlogged his experience at the Royal Rumble on his YouTube channel, where he made an admission about John Cena.

Cena was the star who threw Logan Paul out of the Royal Rumble before he was left with Jey Uso. However, the social media sensation felt this was a betrayal, saying he had looked up to the 16-time champion for his entire life.

He talked about feeling betrayed by him as he had been tossed out of the ring like trash. He added that he had also done Cena's show, driving around in a car with him for three hours, only for Cena to treat him like that.

"I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?" (8:04 - 8:20)

The star may feel betrayed, but it remains to be seen if this leads to a WrestleMania feud.

