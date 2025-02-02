AJ Styles to clash with major name at WrestleMania 41, predicts WWE analyst

AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe when he appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. Recently, Sam Roberts predicted that Styles might potentially face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Last year, AJ Styles went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion when he got injured on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Phenomenal One maintained a low profile for a long time, and many expected him to return to WWE when The Road to WrestleMania begins in January.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks AJ Styles's interaction with Logan Paul in the Men's Royal Rumble match could lead to a bigger face-off, possibly at WrestleMania 41:

Trending

"I was hoping that we would get to see AJ Styles, and not only did we get to see AJ Styles, but by the way, I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is where we are headed [WrestleMania 41] based on their interaction," Roberts said. (From 26:05 to 26:16)

Check out the video below:

What happened between AJ Styles and Logan Paul at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Last year, AJ Styles went on hiatus twice, as one was part of a storyline and the other was a legitimate injury. However, the fans erupted when The Phenomenal One returned to the Stamford-based company in the gimmick match and brought his old theme, indicating a face turn.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul announced his entry in the Men's Rumble match on Monday Night RAW and shared the ring with Seth Rollins and Gunther. During the match, Paul was almost eliminated as he jumped and landed on the announcer's desk. He remained in that area for a while.

Expand Tweet

Later, Paul sneaked his way into the ring and eliminated AJ Styles in the process, who was gearing up for a Phenomenal Forearm. The Maverick mocked The Phenomenal One following his elimination, and tension between the two was visible. It'll be interesting to see if they clash at this year's WrestleMania.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback