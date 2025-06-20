Paige Spiranac calls popular PGA reporter irreplaceable as fans push her to take the job

Following the announcement of Brian Rolapp as the PGA Tour’s new CEO, fans called for Paige Spiranac to be hired as the tour’s on-course reporter. Popular PGA Tour reporter Colt Knost jokingly replied to the interaction, saying he doesn’t want his job to be taken, and Spiranac wholesomely called him irreplaceable.

On June 18, McGolfin TV, a golf fan account, called for Paige Spiranac to be hired by Rolapp when he takes his new position as the PGA Tour CEO by the end of 2026. The tweet read:

“If the new PGA CEO doesn't immediately hire @PaigeSpiranac as an on-course reporter, then all is lost.”

Spiranac reposted the tweet with a positive response, saying,,

“I mean, the people have spoken.”

More fans reacted to Paige Spiranac's tweet, further saying that they'd love to see her working as a reporter for the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Colt Knost, golf analyst and on-course commentator for the PGA Tour, jokingly replied to Spiranac, saying,

“Please don’t take my job.”

Spiranac replied to his tweet and said,

“No one could ever replace you ❤️

Take a look at the wholesome tweet here:

Paige Spiranac has worked a few gigs as an on-course commentator in the past. During the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, she worked on the broadcast team alongside other big names such as Shane Bacon and Dan Rapaport. Following the conclusion of the event, Spiranac shared a tweet saying that she enjoyed her time at the event. Her tweet read:

“I had so much fun doing the on-course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic⛳️”

The 32-year-old influencer also joined the broadcast team for the par-3 golf league, the Grass League, in May. She joined the league’s front office and worked as a correspondent, interviewing both players and team owners. She also briefly took over the league's social media account, providing social coverage for the league.

Paige Spiranac sends a heartwarming congratulatory message to J.J. Spaun following his incredible US Open victory

The 2025 US Open concluded on Sunday, June 15, and two-time PGA Tour winner J.J. Spaun claimed the victory at 1-under. He was the only player to finish under par at Oakmont Country Club.

The runner-up, Robert MacIntyre, finished at 1-over, while in third place, Viktor Hovland finished at 3-over. Following J.J. Spaun’s thrilling performance, Paige Spiranac shared a post on X that read:

“Wow, what an incredible US Open! Congratulations JJ! What a finish!”

Take a look at the tweet here:

When Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship, Paige Spiranac also sent a congratulatory message to him on X. She called him a “likable guy with a likable family” and said she was happy to see him win.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship with 11-under. The victory marked his third win of the 2025 season.

