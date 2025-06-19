Paige Spiranac expresses her stance on working as PGA Tour’s on-course reporter after fans request to 'new CEO'

At the end of 2026, Brian Rolapp will take over from Jay Monahan as the new PGA Tour CEO. Following the announcement, an X account called for Rolapp to hire Spiranac as an on-course reporter. The golf influencer reacted positively to it, and so did her fans.

As an amateur, Spiranac won five tournaments on the junior golf circuit in Colorado. She made her professional debut on the Cactus Tour and made the cut at the Scottish Open. The 32-year-old American attempted to secure her LPGA Tour card that same year but was unable to.

Despite her professional golf career coming to an end, Spiranac is now one of the biggest golf influencers.

A tweet from McGolfin TV expressed a desire for the golf influencer to be hired as a PGA Tour reporter. The tweet read:

“If the new PGA CEO doesn’t immediately hire Paige Spiranac as an on-course reporter, then all is lost.”

Paige Spiranac reposted the tweet, saying,

“I mean, the people have spoken.”

One fan reacted to Paige Spiranac’s tweet, saying,

“That would be a great job for you!”

Another fan commented,

“Absolutely!”

One fan tweeted,

“The motion passes… when does she start @PGA Tour?”

Another fan on X also cast their vote, saying,

“I’m a yes vote for Paige doing the on-course interviews.”

A fan wrote:

“Just from a perspective of enhancing their brand and getting people to watch more, it would be smart. You have all the prerequisites.”

Another fan agreed, saying,

“💯 💯 💯 Hire her now!!”

In March, Paige Spiranac was present at the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, not as a player, but as an on-course reporter. She was part of the broadcast team alongside other notable golf personalities, including Shane Bacon, Doug Smith, and Dan Rapaport.

In May, Paige Spiranac also provided commentary during social coverage for the Grass League. She joined the league's front office, lending her voice to help grow the game of golf.

Paige Spiranac supports Rory McIlroy’s decision to decline media requests

Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy recently declined media requests during several notable tournaments, including the PGA Championship and the recently concluded US Open. Speaking on the matter, Paige Spiranac voiced her support for McIlroy, saying he is not required to speak in interviews if he doesn't want to.

Spiranac shared a tweet that read:

“Might be an unpopular opinion here, but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required. And why would he, when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move? There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on.”

Spiranac’s tweet supporting Rory McIlroy

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy stated that sometimes, he doesn’t speak to the media because he doesn’t always feel like it. He also expressed frustration with the media and said that he has earned the right to do what he wants, including skipping interviews.

