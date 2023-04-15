"74 lol couldn’t make a putt" - Paige Spiranac describes her 'great day' on the golf course for fans

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media influencers around.

The golfer-turned-model enjoys a tremendous fanbase on the internet and is best known for sharing golf-related content on social media.

Although Paige Spiranac does not play golf professionally, she often enjoys practicing whenever possible. Spiranac recently tweeted that she had a great time playing on the golf course.

"Had a great day on the golf course today. Didn’t rush, had fun, plenty of drinks and hot dogs to go around and we played under 4 hours easily. It take effort to play slow. No reason at all for a round to ever be over 5 hours."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Had a great day on the golf course today. Didn’t rush, had fun, plenty of drinks and hot dogs to go around AND we played under 4 hours easily. It take effort to play slow. No reason at all for a round to ever be over 5 hours. Had a great day on the golf course today. Didn’t rush, had fun, plenty of drinks and hot dogs to go around AND we played under 4 hours easily. It take effort to play slow. No reason at all for a round to ever be over 5 hours.

A fan jumped into the comments section and asked about the score. She replied by saying:

"74 lol couldn’t make a putt."

Paige Spiranac will be on the golf course very soon. She announced a match between her and John Daly. The duo will be playing in an epic competition titled "Beaty vs The Beast" which will take place on June 5.

"I'll never do any spicy content" - Paige Spiranac rejects nudity-related work

Paige Spiranac was named the Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim magazine in 2022. She often shares bold pictures on social media and started a website called "OnlyPaige," which fans presume to be similar to an OnlyFans account. However, it is not.

In one of her recent interviews, Paige Spiranac spoke about the kind of content she posts on her page.

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans. I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people, so I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity on OnlyPaige, and that's on purpose."

She went on to speak about what she would never post on her social media. Paige added:

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that. I also just don't think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years. I'll never do any spicy content or nude work. It's just something I'm not comfortable with."

Spiranac also confessed that she uses her looks to garner attention, but that is not all. She went on to say:

"No shame to women who do that, I know they're making bank, but it just doesn't fit into my long-term business plan, where I want to go in my life. Yes, I do use my looks to my advantage to make money, but that isn't everything. There's so much more that goes in to being successful and you can use things to your advantage but you have to be smart."

Paige Spiranac has 3.7 million on Instagram and is very active on other social media platforms including TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Poll : 0 votes