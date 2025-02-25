Paige Spiranac dons all black to give her “smoking hot take” on twilight golf

Paige Spiranac is a formidable golf content creator. Although she retired early from golf, she is still very much involved in the happenings of the sport.

Recently, she has started a series of short form videos called, "Smoking Hot Takes", where she presents opinions on golf, or the game's rules that can be considered controversial or can raise debates.

On Monday, she posted another "hot take", this time about twilight golf. Much like the name suggests, it is a round of golf played in the late afternoon or evening. However, due to the fast setting sun, players may not get to finish all 18 holes, especially when is gets dark.

Donning an all-black attire, Spiranac posted her take on the format. She urged for a little flexibility in rules as she said:

"...It is often discounted because you are at risk of not finishing all 18 holes. You might only get 13 or 14 holes in. But I think that if you finish all 18 holes and the sun hasn't set yet, you should be allowed to keep on going,"

Several fans gave their own opinions on the issue in her comment section. While some believed her suggestions were great for players who walked instead of using carts, others said that the cart drivers' time should also be taken into consideration.

Paige Spiranac is "rooting" for golf reunification

Paige Spiranac (Source: Imagn)

Paige Spiranac recently appeared on Dan Rapaport's podcast where the two discussed several subjects. Amongst them was the topic of the PGA Tour x LIV Golf peace deal.

Rapaport asked Spiranac whether golf should reunify, and she answered positively. Tiger Woods is one of the players heavily invovled in the negotations. Spiranac mentioned his impact on golf as she said:

"I also think this was always going to be, take the merger aside, but just the gross of the game after Tiger Woods wasn't playing week-in and week-out. I mean he wasn't just moving the needle, he was the needle."

Woods had been an infrequent PGA Tour golfer since the past few years, especially after his horrific 2021 car crash. He made only five competitive starts last year and was last seen on the Tour at the Open Championship in July.

Spiranac further added:

"And so for him to not be as competitive, we were always going to see a bit of a low. And for that to happen, with the talks of the merger, it just was the perfect storm."

Paige Spiranac also felt that fans were "quick" to judge professional golf. She added that she was "rooting" for golf reunification.

"I think people are quick to criticize professional golf and I am rooting for the game to be unified. I'm excited for what the future could look like and I just want it to get back to the love of the game and not so much money talk."

Well, fans would certainly want to see all their favorite stars competing against each other more often.

