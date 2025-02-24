"Filthy" potential PGA Tour-PIF deal blasted by renowned sports journalist: "Make them do some damn laundry"

Since the creation of LIV Golf in 2022, several staunch PGA Tour supporters have panned the controversial league. Over the years, many of them have also softened their stance, but Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins is not one of them. She recently voiced her opinion on the matter.

Ad

After numerous rounds of discussions since 2023, it appears that the PGA Tour-PIF peace deal is finally on the horizon. US President Donald Trump, who has supported LIV Golf since 2022, seems to be aiding the negotiations after taking office. He reportedly invited the PGA Tour and LIV Golf leaders to the White House for a meeting last week.

Sally Jenkins is not in favor of the deal going through and didn't mince her words in her Saturday column explaining why. She blasted LIV Golf from the very first paragraph and termed the deal "filthy." Jenkins wrote (via MSN):

Ad

Trending

"Let’s just say it: The deal the PGA Tour is pursuing with its Saudi rivals is filthy. LIV Golf, the circuit bankrolled by the same Saudis the PGA Tour now courts, is as commercially appealing as a cross between a portable toilet and Putt-Putt. Not even the words “White House meeting” can remove its odor. It’s a flop — and a game-defiling one."

Ad

LIV Golf has faced brickbats for several reasons. Golf purists had criticized the experimental format of the game. However, the majority of the criticism came from the fact that Saudi Arabia's PIF was funding the league.

Allegations of human rights violations have been levied against the country and it was also alleged that LIV Golf was a way of sportswashing it's image. Jenkins referred to these allegations and wrote that in the case that the peace deal is finalized, the PGA Tour should "demand huge concessions". She listed what these concessions should be:

Ad

"Among the concessions should be these: 1) A giant donation to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and 2) Saudi acknowledgment of its role in the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If the Saudis want to sportswash themselves through the PGA Tour, then make them do some damn laundry."

"PGA Tour players are winning their war against the LIV defectors" - Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins

PGA Tour logo (Source: Imagn)

Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins claimed that the PGA Tour players were "winning" the "war" against LIV Golf players. She believed the Tour had an upper hand in the negotiations that took place in the White House this week.

Ad

She further referred to Rory McIlroy saying that US President Donald Trump wasn't a huge fan of the Saudi-backed circuit's format. Jenkins claimed that the PGA Tour had recovered their TV ratings that had seen a hit in 2022. She then gave instances when viewership of PGA Tour events was admirable.

"Recent evidence shows the PGA Tour is recovering nicely from the undeniable ratings hit it took when the boneless Phil Mickelson led the defection."

Ad

"McIlroy’s victory at Pebble Beach two weeks ago drew the strongest ratings for a non-major in more than a year, around 3.3 million viewers for his final round. It wasn’t a fluke or a one-off. Ludvig Aberg’s victory at the Genesis at Torrey Pines last weekend drew 3.4 million."

Jenkins added that LIV Golf's season opener in Riyadh didn't receive favorable ratings. While the rift between the two Tours certainly appears to have been narrowing down, nothing can be confirmed until the deal is finalized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback