Paige Spiranac reveals the “biggest killers” in the PGA-LIV merger as she makes her feelings clear post Donald Trump & Tiger Woods’ meeting

Paige Spiranac recently appeared on Dan Rapaport's podcast. She discussed several subjects with the reporter, including whether golf needs a reunification.

A clear rift was formed in men's golf after the creation of LIV Golf in 2022. Several notable players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and so on jumped ship to join the Saudi-backed league. The PGA Tour subsequently banned all the defected players.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been negotiating a peace deal since 2023 but no concrete outcome has come of it. However, some serious progress seems to have been made, and a golf reunification may happen soon, as has been suggested by Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

US President Donald Trump has shown active interest in aiding the negotiations after taking office. According to reports, he recently invited the PGA Tour and LIV Golf leaders to the White House for a meeting. Earlier, when Jay Monahan, Adam Scott and Player Directors Tiger Woods had attended the reception for National Black History Month, they were reportedly visiting Trump for a meeting regarding the peace deal.

Former golfer turned content creator Paige Spiranac recently offered her opinion on whether golf needs a reunification during her appearance on Dan Rapaport's podcast. When asked the same question, she answered:

"A hundred percent. You can see it with the Majors that golf is better with all of the stars in one place. We just need to stop talking about money. I think that's been one of the biggest killers for the game," she stated.

Paige Spiranac further added that she felt fans were quick to criticize professional golf and that she was "rooting" for the reunification to happen.

"I think people are quick to criticize professional golf and I am rooting for the game to be unified. I'm excited for what the future could look like and I just want it to get back to the love of the game and not so much money talk."

"He wasn't just moving the needle, he was the needle" - Paige Spiranac on Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac and Tiger Woods (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods and Adam Scott have been heavily involved in the ongoing negotiations for the peace deal. Woods hasn't been taking part in tournaments regularly.

In 2024, Woods made only five competitive appearances. He was last seen on the PGA Tour at the Open Championship in July. Former golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac also mentioned Woods' impact on golf during her appearance on Dan Rapaport's podcast recently.

"I also think this was always going to be, take the merger aside, but just the gross of the game after Tiger Woods wasn't playing week-in and week-out. I mean he wasn't just moving the needle, he was the needle,"

She further added:

"And so for him to not be as competitive, we were always going to see a bit of a low. And for that to happen, with the talks of the merger, it just was the perfect storm."

Well, fans would be hoping to see the best golfers in the world competing against each other more frequently.

