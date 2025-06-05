Paige Spiranac drops blunt verdict on a popular figure who is “more hated” than her in golf

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was engaged in an interaction on X with internet personality Frankie Borrelli. The former mentioned golf commentator Brandel Chamblee as the most disliked personality in golf.
In 2016, Spiranac made her professional golf debut on the Cactus Tour. That year, she secured her first and only tour victory at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona. She also placed seventh at Walnut Creek in Mansfield. She then tried to gain entry into the LPGA Tour but was unable to secure a tour card. The 32-year-old American is now a model, entrepreneur, and one of the biggest social media golf personalities.
On Wednesday, June 4, Borrelli posted about Samuel Riggs of Barstool Sports, mentioning that he “gets the most hate in all of golf.” However, Spiranac disagreed with the discourse and she replied, saying:
“In all of golf?”
A user assumed she was trying to insinuate that she was the “most hated” personality, but Paige Spiranac clarified the assumption, saying:
“I wasn’t even talking about me lol I think Brandel Chamblee might be more hated in golf.”
Chamblee is a former professional golfer who claimed his only PGA Tour victory at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open. He is now a sports commentator and a heavily criticized social media personality who is popular for often airing his opinions about happenings in the golf world on X.
In 2024, after Brandel Chamblee called Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open victory “good fortune,” Paige Spiranac slammed him for downplaying the LIV Golf star's performance. She posted:
“Brandel saying ‘good fortune’ is why Bryson won the US Open is wild. Doesn’t even try to hide his hatred for him. Smh.”
Notably, Chamblee did not reply to Spiranac’s comment at the time. However, several users reacted, criticizing the sports commentator for his words.
Paige Spiranac chooses a black outfit to advertise her YouTube channel
Paige Spiranac runs active accounts on X, Instagram, and YouTube. She has four million followers on Instagram and over 447,000 subscribers on YouTube.
In a recent post, the Colorado-born influencer shared a picture where she was captured donning an all black outfit while on the course. In the caption, she advertised her YouTube channel and clapped back at trolls who called her out for not posting golf content. The caption read:
“‘Why don’t you post actual golf content?’ Me with a full YouTube channel filled with course vlogs, golf instruction, golf club reviews, and more lol, click here to see…”
Take a look at Spiranac’s post here:
Paige Spiranac has posted over 300 videos spanning golf tutorials, tips, and entertainment content on her YouTube channel. She has also garnered a total of over 89 million views on all her videos.