Paige Spiranac drops bold Masters poll that has Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau fans divided

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media influencers in the golf community. The former professional golfer is popular on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. Spiranac has around four million followers, one million fans, and 443k subscribers on the three outlets, respectively.

Ad

The entire golf community is excited for the final round of The Masters Tournament. As Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau compete for the title, Spiranac uploaded a poll on her Instagram story, asking opinion from the fans on who will come out on top.

Along with that, Spiranac shared a snap of her posing at Augusta National, while wearing a white knitted dress. She was also donning a white jacket and a Masters-themed hat. Check out her story on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"WHO DO YOU HAVE WINNING TODAY? Rory (or) Bryson (or) Field"

Screenshot from Spiranac’s poll on Instagram/ @_paige.renee on IG

Paige Spiranac also shared a post from The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2025. The 32-year old influencer was seen enjoying her time with the iconic pimento cheese burgers and Azalea cocktails. She wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Wednesday at Augusta ⛳️ Who do you think will win?"

Ad

Spiranac is a former professional golfer herself and won the prestigious All-Mountain West Conference honours twice. She earned quite a name while playing NCAA Division 1 golf, and also secured a win over top-ranked amateur Hannah Sullivan in the Cactus Tour in 2016.

However, shortly after she did not manage to earn her LPGA Tour card, Paige Spiranac ended her professional golf career. She has since dedicated her time to social media as a golf-based content creator. Spiranac is famous for her "hot takes" on X, as she talks about different topics related to the sport. She also her shares tips and tricks for upcoming golfers on her YouTube channel.

Ad

Paige Spiranac shares her feelings on Rory-Bryson rivalry

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are locking horns in the final round of The Masters. Their rivalry comes in time of he ongoing golf landcape split due to LIV and PGA Tour. Last year, the two golfers faced off at the US Open, where the latter came out on top.

Paige Spiranac shared a post on X and looked forward to the final day battle between the two in-form golfers. The golf influencer posed in a straw hat, donning a blue dress at the iconic Augusta National. Check out her post on X below:

Ad

"Mood when you get to watch Rory and Bryson in the final group tomorrow at The Masters"

Expand Tweet

Just like all fans of the sport, Spiranac will be keeping an eye out for the rivalry between these two. If DeChambeau wins the green jacket, he will be able to make a strong statement for anyone who doubts his scientific methods. On the other hand, the only thing that stands between McIlroy and a career grand slam is the final 18 holes in Augusta National.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More