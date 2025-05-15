Paige Spiranac falls victim to golf’s strange curse with a birdie on the first hole at Oakmont

Paige Spiranac was recently present at the Oakmont Country Club while filming her latest video. On May 15, she posted a video on her YouTube channel titled 'Playing Oakmont Under Par // Full Course Vlog with Friends'. From the title, it is clear that Spiranac aimed to finish this iconic course in under par. Interestingly, she got off to a good start, but she saw this start as a misfortune.
Paige Spiranac and her friends started the video at Hole 12, where she ended with a birdie. Spiranac's form was excellent throughout this hole, and she earned a lot of confidence with her birdie. However, she did not want to jinx things because the whole day was still left. This is why she stated in the video:
"We got the birdie, which is good, but you never want to birdie the first hole, but maybe since we started on the 12, that erases the curse."
Before the video began, the YouTuber described how the course looked, as well as how her pals had long drive shots. It seems that Spiranac was unsure of herself before the first tee. She made all of these claims by saying:
"The rough is very thick and very juicy, we like to say it's thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, so it's going to be fun and I'm excited to see how it goes. A good first tee shot, I'm not going to lie, I almost hopped that."
She continued to talk about her nervousness:
"I was a little bit nervous because Kyle, Evan, and Roger all hit their drives over 350 yards, so you're a little nervous standing up on that first tee, but it's beautiful out here and greens are where it gets tricky, so hopefully I can just get it on the green, get my two putts, and then go."
In the end, Spiranac achieved her goal, finishing the day three strokes under par.
How did Paige Spiranac perform at the Creator Classic 2025?
Paige Spiranac participated in the 2025 Creator Classic, which was held on May 7 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Course. It was a team event, with four teams vying to earn a spot in the playoffs. Later, the two qualified playoff teams will face off to determine the winner.
This year, Team Richards (Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang, and Brad Dalke) won, while Paige Spiranac's team was unable to qualify for the playoffs. Here is a peek at the leaderboard before the playoffs:
1st Place:
- Team: Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho
- Score: +3
Tied for 2nd Place (All at +8):
- Team: Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lang
- Team: Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, Claire Hogle
- Team: Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac
After this, a chip off between the three teams occurred, and in that, Team Richards eventually reached the playoffs.