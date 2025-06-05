Paige Spiranac flaunts her 'smooth' swing in a white outfit on her lastest IG reel

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac shared a new video on Instagram. In the short clip, she showed off her powerful swing.

Spiranac is a widely followed golf personality on Instagram, X, and YouTube. She started to pursue a career in professional golf in 2016 and played on the Cactus Tour. That same year, she also tried to secure her LPGA Tour card but fell short. She’s now a golf instructor, influencer, and model.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Colorado-born influencer shared a 23-second clip on Instagram. In the video, she donned a stylish white top and cream-colored trousers as she made a powerful shot on the greens. The post was captioned with one word:

“Smooth 😎”

Take a look at the post here:

Paige Spiranac also shared the same clip on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Haven’t done a swing video in a little for you ☀"

Still taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.Renee

The 32-year-old instructor often posts golf-related content and videos teaching her followers how to perfect their game on the course. In April, she shared a video on YouTube teaching her subscribers how to putt properly.

In a little under 20 minutes, Paige Spiranac covered “all things putting,” including basics such as strokes and reading the greens. At the start of the video, she taught her audience several grip methods to use when holding their putter.

After that, she used visual aids to show how to establish a proper stance and set up on the course. Notably, the tutorial now has 99,000 views and counting.

Paige Spiranac sends a warm congratulatory message to Scottie Scheffler on his 2025 PGA Championship victory

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler recently claimed the 2025 PGA Championship title, marking his third major championship victory. Following his dominating performance at Quail Hollow Club, Paige Spiranac shared a post on X congratulating him for his iconic win. The post read:

“Congratulations, Scottie! Such a likable guy with such a likable family. Happy to see him get it done.”

Take a look at the post here:

Ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship, Paige Spiranac also shared a short video on X titled:

“Get in the know with Paige 🥰 PGA Championship edition!”

In the video, the golf instructor donned a stylish red and black outfit while explaining the basic concepts of the major tournament to her followers. She briefly covered several key topics, including the organizers, tournament location, and category of golfers who compete in the event.

Here’s a look at the post:

Notably, Scottie Scheffler clinched the 2025 PGA Championship title with 11-under. He won by five strokes ahead of Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley, who all tied for T2 with 6-under.

