Paige Spiranac flaunts tube top outfit for day 1 at world’s first high stakes par 3 tournament

Paige Spiranac recently attended Day 1 of the Grass League at Scottsdale. She sported a red tube top with matching trousers, as she enjoyed her time at the world’s first high stakes par 3 tournament.

The content creator tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and finished her look with a dark pink lipstick. She also wore hoops and some rings to accessorize the outfit.

The former golfer posted pictures from her day at the Grass League event on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption:

"Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the Grass League! Excited for day 2"

Spiranac had done an Instagram takeover for the Grass League for Day 1 and is doing so on Day 2 as well. She is in charge of posting various stories and giving live updates of the competition on their social media page.

The event is a 36-hole tournament played over two days on par-3 courses. The field is made up of franchise-based teams including retired pros, celebrities, caddies, social media influencers, amatuer golfers etc. The match is said to be the "world’s first high stakes par 3 golf league".

Apart from the Grass League, Paige Spiranac has many exciting things to look forward to in the coming days. She will be competing at the Creator Classic next week at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

How many times has Paige Spiranac played at the Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac at the 2024 Creator Classic (Source: Getty)

So far, Paige Spiranac has participated in one edition of the Creator Classic. She will make her second competitive appearance at the exhibition contest on May 7 next week, ahead of the Truist Championship.

The former pro was among the top 16 golf creators who teed off at the inaugural Creator Classic last year. The event was held before the Tour Championship at East Lake. However, Spiranac couldn't win the event. It was Luke Kwon who won the debut edition.

The Creator Classic received so much love and appreciation from fans that the PGA Tour introduced three such events in the 2025 season. The first edition of the year took place ahead of the Players Championship. Paige Spiranac didn't compete in the event, but she was a part of the broadcasting team. Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat took home the title.

However, Spiranac returns to competition in the second edition of the Creator Classic this season. This time, the event will adopt a different format with eight top golf content creators teaming up with four popular YouTubers. It will be a team-based play with two golf creators paired with one YouTuber. Four such teams of three members will go against each other.

The contest will be played in a foursomes, grass-score format. The top two teams will clash against each other hole-by-hole on the par-4 18th hole. The third and final edition of the exhibition contest will take place ahead of the Tour Championship this year.

