Paige Spiranac gets honest on “so much hate” from fellow female pros when she went pro

Paige Spiranac recently appeared on the Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira podcast where she reflected on facing a cold shoulder from female golfers when she turned pro. The podcast was uploaded on YouTube a few days back.

Although she got honest about the hate she received from female golfers, Spiranac also said that she understood where they were coming from. Women's sports offer very "limited opportunities" especially when it comes to getting good sponsorships.

Spiranac, however, managed to secure some admirable sponsors such as Callaway and Lululemon, which possibly created a distance between her and other female golfers.

"But you have to see it from their perspective too. And that's something that I always did where it's like, 'Okay you work your a** off week in and week out and you're already fighting with each other to get the limited opportunities that are out there with sponsors and then here comes me and I just walk on in and it's like I come with the new Callaway bag and I had Lululemon that week." (16:30 -16:43)

Paige Spiranac further mentioned that she tried to "make amends" with the female pros as she respected their efforts and she genuinely saw things from "their perspective".

"I can see why it ruffled some feathers. And I tried everything I could do to kind of make amends with the female professional golfers cause I knew how it looked and I never wanted to step on anyone's toes. I'm so respectful of the hard work that goes into it and I was just like, 'I'm just going to get so much hate and this is going to be so bad', cause I do see it from their perspective." (16:50 - 17:09)

After her early retirement from the sport, Paige Spiranac went on to build a successful career in golf content creation. In fact, she is one of the pioneers in the field and has garnered more than 4M followers on Instagram over the years.

"It just sucks" - Paige Spiranac feels the industry "pits women against each other"

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac opened up on how she feels "the industry" pits women against each other when she appeared on the Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira podcast recently.

While talking about the resentment she faced from female golfers, she revealed that women are often forced to fight each other due to the opportunities being so "limited" in female sports.

"It just sucks and like the way that the industry is, it just pits women against each other because it just feels like there's so many limited opportunities that you're fighting each other for the one opportunity, another opportunity and then you have Major champions who can't get a sponsor and I can get one." (17:15 - 17:28)

She further added that she could see why the "tension" existed between her and other female pros. However, she mentioned since she had no "financial backing", she had to do whatever it took to "survive and live".

The social media personality further mentioned that the hostility she faced was only because she got caught "in the middle" of how bad the conditions were in "women's athletics".

