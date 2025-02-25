Frances Tiafoe drops 2-word reaction to $300,000,000-worth Lewis Hamilton joining Lululemon family

Lululemon brand ambassador Frances Tiafoe has taken to social media to welcome fellow sporting superstar Lewis Hamilton to the Canadian fashion brand. lululemon announced that they'd captured the British racing driver's signature on 24th February.

Ad

The declaration came on the lululemon.co.uk website, stating:

"A career measured by firsts, and in seconds—a legacy built beyond either. Lewis Hamilton is more than our newest Ambassador, he’s a one-man movement, and he never backs down from a challenge."

Hamilton, who is worth $300 million (according to celebritynetworth.com) is a seven-time Formula One world champion, currently driving for Ferrari. His seven wins equal the record set by Michael Schumacher. He also holds several other Formula One records, including the most Grand Prix wins - 105 - and the most podium finishes - 202.

Ad

Trending

27-year-old Tiafoe made the surprise decision to leave Nike at the end of 2024, to take up his Brand ambassadorship with Lululemon. Once Hamilton's association was made public, Frances Tiafoe immediately posted a two-word welcome message to his 819,000 followers on Instagram:

"Welcome legend @lewishamilton"

Frances Tiafoe Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/bigfoe1998/3575151159553398361/?hl=en)

Tiafoe first wore the brand's "passionate pink" apparel at the 2025 Australian Open, telling Forbes at the time that he expected Lululemon sportswear to uplift his performance, which would translate to better results on the court. He said:

Ad

"I’m really excited to wear Lululemon on the court. I got to give a lot of input into my look which feels very me and shows off my style. Working with a brand that’s newer in the tennis world is really cool because they care about both performance and style.”

Lululemon ambassador Frances Tiafoe has yet to see on-court success under his new sponsors

2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Unfortunately, Tiafoe's new look has yet to translate to success on the ATP circuit. The American was dumped out of the Melbourne Grand Slam by Fabian Marozsan in the second round, and beaten in three sets sets in the Round of 16 in Dallas by Yoshihito Nishioka.

Ad

Currently the ATP's No. 18 ranked player, the 27-year-old Frances Tiafoe has yet to realize the potential he showed when at 22. He became the youngest American man to win a tournament on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002. He's appeared in just two Major semifinals; the US Open in 2022, and 2024 where he lost epic five-setters to Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz respectively.

He's a three-time ATP singles winner, however, he has the potential to pocket a Major title. With names like Lewis Hamilton on their books, his new sponsor Lululemon are going from strength to strength, and Tiafoe can only benefit from their success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback