Paige Spiranac hits the course for big match vs. ex-hockey player over the weekend

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:17 GMT
Paige Spiranac - Image Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac recently faced off against ex-hockey player Paul Bissonnette on the course. She shared a video from the round on Instagram, showing off her putting skills.

Spiranac was captured wearing a gray dress and white sneakers on the course. She can be seen bending over her ball, steadying herself to take the shot.

The golf influencer drained the putt while Paul Bissonnette cheered her on, shouting,

“Yes, Paige! F*cking right!”

The video was posted by Spittin’ Chiclets on Instagram, and the caption read:

“@biznasty loves himself a push @keith3yandle @_paige.renee”
Bissonnette played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. An avid lover of golf, he has played golf with several top personalities, including popular influencer, Robby Berger, from Bob Does Sports.

Paige Spiranac recently revealed that she has been working to improve her swing. Earlier in the month, she posted a video of herself during one of her practice rounds on Instagram.

Spiranac wore an all-black outfit as she took a swing on the range. She wrote in the caption:

“Also I’ve been working really hard on my swing⛳️”
Paige Spiranac is one of golf’s biggest online personalities today. But before her influencer career took off, she had her sights set on the LPGA Tour.

Nine years ago, Spiranac made her pro debut on the developmental Cactus Tour and made an immediate splash. She stunned the field by beating the world’s then-top-ranked amateur at Las Colinas Golf Club, earning her first and only professional win.

Riding that momentum, the golf influencer entered an LPGA Tour qualifying hoping to play golf on the circuit. However, she unfortunately fell short of the performance needed to earn the status.

Spiranac decided to step away from professional golf and pivoted to content creation and tutoring. She has since grown to become one of the most recognizable figures in the golf.

Paige Spiranac warns fans about social media impersonators

Paige Spiranac is once again calling out impersonators after a wave of fake Telegram accounts began targeting her followers. With more than five million followers across X and Instagram, Spiranac has long been a target for scammers posing as her online. On X, she issued a firm reminder that read:

“I DON’T HAVE A TELEGRAM. Please stop talking to people on there claiming to be me, a family member, or someone from my team. Thank you!”
This isn’t the first time Spiranac has had to set the record straight. In August, she told fans that the only place they can message her directly is through her Passes page.

Spiranac uses Passes to share exclusive content through three paid tiers ranging from $10 to $100 a month. Even the lowest tier gives fans access to select posts and direct messages, making it the only verified way to connect with her privately.

