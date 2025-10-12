Paul Bissonnette apologizes to Mitch Marner, admits to chasing him ‘out of town’: “Baby, come back”

Paul Bissonnette admitted that his past comments about Mitch Marner may have gone too far. After the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday, Bissonnette said he felt responsible for helping drive Marner out of Toronto.“I made a mistake. I could admit when I’m wrong,” Bissonnette said, via the &quot;Spittin Chiclets&quot; podcast. “Try it sometime. I could admit when I'm fu**ing wrong, all right, and I made a mistake. OK?&quot;I was just angry in the moment, and it spiraled and chased my guy out of town. I'll spend the rest of my career apologizing to Mitch Marner. I can admit when I'm wrong, baby, come back. I never meant to hurt you.”Ryan Whitney, the podcast's cohost, reacted with humor. He said it was funny seeing Bissonnette admitting his mistake but also noted how emotional the Toronto market can be when it comes to its players.&quot;Forget McDavid signing, forget everything like I'm watching this broadcast last night,&quot; Whitney said. &quot;Very funny. Content biz singing a song, saying, You stole my guy. You ran the guy out of town,&quot; Ryan said.Marner, now playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, was traded by the Maple Leafs in July. He signed an eight-year $96 million deal with Toronto before the trade. Marner recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games last season. However, despite his success, the pressure in Toronto grew over time.He shared in August that he and his family faced threats while living in the city.“We kind of dealt with it for the last two years,” Marner said, via The Athletic. “The market’s very passionate, but when your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable.”Marner played more than 600 games for the Leafs. He was known for creating scoring chances and being one of the league’s top assist leaders. Now in Vegas, he starts a new chapter, wearing jersey No. 93.Paul Bissonnette reacts to Mitch Marner in VegasPaul Bissonnette reacted to seeing Mitch Marner in a Vegas Golden Knights jersey.“They stole our guy,” Bissonnette said on Wednesday, via &quot;NHL on TNT.&quot;Bissonnette a;sp shared his views on Marner’s future with the Maple Leafs in May.“Offer Marner Nylander’s contract and if he wants more, say 12m or f**k off,&quot; Bissonnette tweeted.His comment was based on the belief that players should accept fair deals, or the team should move forward. Seeing Marner in Vegas will take more time for Bissonnette to get used to, especially because he was an important player for Toronto.