Paige Spiranac joins influencer-stacked field for exhibition event

Paige Spiranac is an ex-pro golfer and one of the biggest golf social media personalities. She is set to compete in the upcoming inaugural King of the Mountain exhibition golf tournament.Presented by Mountain Dew, Good Good Golf’s King of the Mountain tournament will feature 16 creators and celebrities who will play in two-person teams. The golfers will play stroke-play matches in a three-hole scramble, and winning teams will advance while losing teams will be eliminated. Paige Spiranac will join a host of other popular social media personalities, including big names such as Garrett Clark, Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, and Tania Tare.The King of the Mountain golf tournament will be held at Kemper Lakes Golf Club on September 4. The tournament has a $100,000 prize money, and the winning team will get to choose a charity to receive the money.The event promises to be a fun-filled day with other side attractions besides the tournament itself. Before the game begins, fans will get a chance to participate in long drive competitions and giveaways. There will also be a free concert on-site after the tournament has been concluded. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Spiranac is no stranger to competing in creator-focused golf tournaments. In May, the 32-year-old influencer teed off in the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic at Philly Cricket.Spiranac competed in a three-man team alongside Tyler Toney and Matt Scharff. They teed off against other golf content creators, including Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalle and Sean Walsh.Paige Spiranac speaks on how her &quot;golf course anxiety&quot; prevented her from playing professionally.Paige Spiranac had a successful amateur golf career, with five wins on the Colorado junior golf circuit. She was a top-20 world junior player at the time and was named West Region Player of the Year twice.Spiranac made her pro debut on the Cactus Tour in 2016 and won one event on the tour. Shortly after, she attempted to gain her LPGA Tour card but was unable to do so. She then became a golf instructor and social media personality.In a recent video posted on X, Spiranac opened up about why she stopped pursuing a career in professional golf. She admitted that anxiety always made her weak and unable to be at her best.“I just could never get over the golf course anxiety, and I always just felt that every time I was out there, my mind always won. And I was weak, and I could just never overcome that feeling. And there’s also just something about the game of golf that just makes you, one, addicted to it, but also just feel like the most worthless human being ever when you have a bad round.”Image via Spiranac’s X/@PaigeSpiranacThe influencer said that as much as she loves golf, sometimes, she’s unable to “break through,” which eats at her. She also shared that she is now seeing a therapist to help her work through her golf course anxiety.