Paige Spiranac poses in black outfit as she promotes her YouTube channel in latest post

Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer who is now a golf instructor and influencer. In a recent post, she donned a fashionable black outfit and urged her followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

In 2016, Spiranac debuted as a professional golfer on the Cactus Tour. That same year, she competed at Queen’s Creek, Arizona, and beat Hannah O’Sullivan to claim the title at the Las Colinas Club. She also finished in second place at Legacy in Phoenix, Arizona, and by the end of the season, she was ranked 11th on the money list.

Paige Spiranac’s pro career came to an end shortly after she was unable to secure her LPGA Tour card. She now posts golf tutorials and other related content on Instagram, X, and YouTube, and has over five million followers across all three platforms.

On Thursday, May 22, the American model shared a picture on her Instagram story, where she can be seen sporting a black shirt and black trousers. She had a pair of sunglasses on her head and a huge smile on her face while posing against a picturesque golf course. In the caption, she said:

“Hey, so I have this YouTube page where I post course vlogs, golf instruction, golf club reviews, and more :) I think you’ll like it.”

Take a look at the post here:

Paige Spiranac via Instagram/_paige.renee

Spiranac posted a link to her YouTube channel, where she has amassed 446,000 followers and has over 88.7 million combined views on all her videos. She also has a large fan base on Instagram, with four million followers on the platform.

In her most recent YouTube video, the former pro golfer vlogged as she played a round of golf at the Oakmont Country Club. In other videos, she shares golf tips on how to putt, swing golf clubs, and generally improve in the game.

“I hate slow play”: Paige Spiranac speaks on slow-playing experience with Chris Pratt

Paige Spiranac recently joined Chad Mumm and Wells Adams on the Vanity Index Podcast, where she discussed several golf-related topics. During the discussion, she spoke about her experience playing with celebrities. She recalled a tournament where she teamed up with the singer Nick Jonas to compete against the actor Chris Pratt.

Spiranac stated that while she enjoyed the round, Chris Pratt’s pace of play was too slow for her, and he might be the slowest golfer she’s ever played with. X account Skratch shared a clip of Paige Spiranac’s story on X, and she quoted it, saying:

“One thing about me is that I hate slow play lol sorry Chris😂”

Paige Spiranac has often spoken up against the slow pace of play. In 2020, she shared a tweet saying that people who “play slow should be kicked off the golf course.”

She also added that being slow doesn’t necessarily mean that someone is a beginner and “anyone can be slow.” Furthermore, she belives no round should ever take over five hours to finish.

