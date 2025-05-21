"Gary Player just told the truth" – Paige Spiranac recalls golf veteran making her teary-eyed after a nasty miss

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac recalled playing a round of golf with the veteran Gary Player, saying that his truthful words moved her to tears. was featured as a guest.

Ad

Spiranac tried to pursue a professional golf career, but wasn’t successful. She played on the Cactus Tour and made her debut at Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona, in 2016, where she claimed her first and only title. That same year, she attempted to gain entry into the LPGA Tour but was unable to secure a tour card.

The 32-year-old American is now a model, golf instructor, and one of the most popular names in golf. Speaking on an episode of the Vanity Index podcast, she mentioned playing a Pro-Am tournament with Gary Player, the South African retired golfer. She recalled how he truthfully criticized her game to push her to play better. She said:

Ad

Trending

“I played in a pro-am with him — and this is when I was still playing golf professionally — I had a nasty two-way miss, and it was just very... like, droy, just down the fairway. He was like, ‘You'll never make it with a two-way miss.’ And I just kept... like, tears in my eyes, and I was like, "I know. Gary Player just told the truth."

Ad

Ad

Paige Spiranac also spoke about enjoying the time she played in a foursome with Gary Player, Justin Timberlake, and Mark Wahlberg. She then mentioned that in a different event, she made a hole-in-one in front of the 24-time PGA Tour winner, and he showed support for her by encouraging her and hugging her.

The American former pro golfer further shared that one of the things she liked about Gary Player was that he’s “not someone who's just going to boost you up,” but will teach you how to play better. She mentioned that he’s also pro-fitness and pro-longevity, and often encouraged her to do more exercise and crunches. Plus, he was always willing to give her bunker lessons along the way.

Ad

Paige Spiranac congratulates Scottie Scheffler on his PGA Championship victory: “Such a likeable guy!”

On Sunday, May 18, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler added a Wanamaker Trophy to his cabinet after winning the 2025 PGA Championship. Following the sensational victory, Paige Spiranac shared a post on X congratulating him. The post read:

“Congratulations, Scottie! Such a likable guy with a likable family. Happy to see him get it done.”

Ad

Here’s a look at Paige Spiranac’s message:

Expand Tweet

Notably, Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship after scoring 11-under 273 across 72 holes. He was firmly in the lead by five strokes ahead of the runners-up Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley, who all finished in T2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More