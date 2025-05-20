Paige Spiranac reveals hilarious story of teaming up with Nick Jonas to face 'unbelievably slow' $100M-worth Hollywood star

Paige Spiranac recently appeared on the Vanity Index podcast for a chat with Chad Mumm and Wells Adams. Besides talking about her ideas and experiences, Spiranac also shared a funny story.

Ad

Spiranac is one of the popular figures in the sphere of golf. She was once an aspiring golfer who left the sport to fully commit to the role of a full-time content creator. However, she remains very much associated with the sport of golf.

On the podcast, she revealed that during this year's Genesis Invitational, she teamed up with popular singer Nick Jonas. They were facing Chris Pratt, and the Hollywood actor turned out to be the slowest during the celebrity Ryder Cup. Paige Spiranac said:

Ad

Trending

"At Genesis (Invitational), they did the Celebrity Ryder Cup, and my partner was Nick Jonas, and we played against Chris Pratt. He was very slow. Might be the slowest golfer I've ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow."

"We were like four holes behind on a nine-hole like little thing, and they were like, you need to speed it up. And he had all these people around him, and he'd tell like these amazing stories, and we're like, hit the golf ball. Hit it."

Ad

Paige Spiranac’s conversation was shared by Skratch and Vanity Index via a reel on Instagram. Take a look at the video:

Ad

This exhibition event was a brilliant effort to blend pro golf with celebrity presence. Chris Pratt was one of the biggest stars who was present at the 2022 Genesis venue, competing against Jonas and Paige Spiranac.

Pratt's movies as a leading actor have grossed more than $14.1 billion worldwide (per the Numbers). As per Celebrity Net Worth, Pratt's net worth is a staggering $100 million.

Paige Spiranac reveals her love for the game of golf

On the podcast, Spiranac shared her thoughts and insight on a lot of things, like the advice she once got from Tiger Woods. Apart from that, she also shared her love for the sport of golf.

Ad

Paige Spiranac said in her statement (around 18:40):

"You know, it's really interesting. Cause there's been ebbs and flows in my career and also with my relationship to the game of golf. And so at the core of what I do is this passion for the game and I love it so deeply... oftentimes I go out and I don't touch my phone. I put my headphones in and I grind."

Ad

"And I really do love practicing and I, and I love the game. And it's really interesting because my game lately has been, you know, great. I played awesome at, you know, USGA media day at Oakmont and then, um, was putting some very interesting spots at the Creator Classic."

Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous creators in the sphere of golf. She currently holds around 445k subscribers on YouTube, 1 million followers on X, and 4.4 million fans on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More