Paige Spiranac shared a post on X, shedding light on the prestigious 2025 PGA Championship. At the same time, some pictures from an old photoshoot with Maxim magazine have resurfaced.

Ad

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf influencers. She once played professional golf on the Cactus Tour and attempted to secure her LPGA Tour card in 2016 but fell short. Now, she is a golf instructor and model with over four million Instagram followers.

Ahead of the PGA Championship’s first round, Paige Spiranac shared a video on X teaching her followers everything they needed to know about the prestigious major championship. Maxim Magazine shared a tweet about Spiranac’s video along with some photos from a three-year-old photo shoot. The tweet was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Paige Spiranac broke down the 2025 PGA Championship in a manner that's not only palatable but undeniably appealing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the pictures are from 2022, when Paige Spiranac was featured in Maxim Magazine’s 2022 Hot 100 cover shoot.

Spiranac’s video about the PGA Championship was captioned:

“Get in the know with Paige🥰 PGA Championship edition!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, the 32-year-old influencer explained that the PGA Championship is the second of the four majors in a year. She further mentioned that this year, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are the front runners in the tournament.

Paige Spiranac plays a round at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the U.S. Open

On Thursday, May 15, Paige Spiranac released a video on YouTube, titled: “Playing Okamont Under Par // Full Course Vlog with Friends.”

Ad

At the start of the video, she introduced herself and stated that she was playing at Okamont Country Club for the USGA media day. She mentioned that she had played up at the golf course only once before and was excited to see it again.

The Colorado native played a round with a group of friends, and they teed off with a shotgun on the course’s par-five 12th hole. She shot a beautiful birdie on the opening hole and made a joke about how “you never want a birdie on the first hole” because it means bad luck for the game.

Ad

On hole 13, Spiranac spoke about the course’s hospitality facility, which was under construction. She encouraged fans to visit the course during the U.S. Open in June to see the final result. She made another birdie on the 14th, made par on the 15th, and shot a birdie on the 16th.

Spiranac finished with a three-under at the end of her round at Oakmont Country Club. At the end of the video, she thanked the USGA for inviting her over, saying that although she had a long day, it wad a great experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More