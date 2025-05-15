Paige Spiranac reveals stunning makeover at Oakmont’s 13th hole: ‘Thousands of trees removed’

Paige Spiranac recently revealed the news of a renovation that was carried out at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The social media influencer was playing at the iconic venue with her friends Roger Steele, Kyle Berkshire, and Evan Thompson.

With a few weeks left for the 2025 U.S. Open, the Oakmont CC recently underwent a massive makeover by course architect Gil Hanse. Keeping its original design in mind, this project enabled course lengthening up to 153 yards and greens expansion of up to 24,000 square feet.

Paige Spiranac and her friends celebrated USGA Creator's Day at the venue. In a vlog published on her YouTube channel on May 15, the former golf instructor could be seen revealing a stunning makeover while playing on hole 13. In the video, Paige Spiranac could be heard saying (around 03:19):

"We got the birdie, which is good, but you never want to birdie the first hole, but maybe since we started on the 12, that erases the curse. We're on hole 13 now and you can see the hospitality that they're building and this will be a really cool hole to come out and hang out on."

"As you can see it's really nice, they actually removed thousands and thousands of trees, it used to be completely tree-lined."

Paige Spiranac also talked about the improvement which will enable the audience to get enriched with a unique golf experience at this premier venue:

"The course looks so different and what's nice is when you're sitting there you can actually see all of the action on the front and a little bit on the back nine, so that's going to be a really good spot to sit if you're out here for the US Open."

Paige Spiranac’s video garnered over 10k views in the first eight hours. Her channel currently holds around 445k subscribers, where she shares vlogs, tips for beginners, and training clips. Additionally, Spiranac has also collaborated with popular golf figures like Bryson DeChambeau. The duo has a series of videos together where they engage in different friendly challenges.

Paige Spiranac's hilarious take on prestigious U.S. Open venue

Spiranac during Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Spiranac stepped up in the iconic golf venue at Oakmont to play with her friends. Besides revealing info about the altered tree line, the 2016 Cactus Tour winner made a hilarious comment on the condition of the golf course at the U.S. Open venue.

In her video on YouTube, Paige Spiranac compared the Oakmont CC rough with a bowl of oatmeal. She said (around 02:09):

"The rough is very thick and very juicy. We like to say it's thicker than a bowl of oatmeal. So it's going to be fun and I'm excited to see how it goes."

Apart from pointing out the course details, Spiranac also showcased her golfing skills in the USGA Creator's Day video. While starting her play on hole 12, Paige shot a birdie.

