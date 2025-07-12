Paige Spiranac rocks $118 candy red tennis outfit in latest range post

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently spent some time at the range practicing her shots. She shared a short clip from her range session, showing off the candy red outfit she wore.

In the video, the 32-year-old social media personality donned a one-piece tennis outfit in a striking candy red color with white hem lines. Spiranac’s outfit is the Softsculpt Halter Tennis Dress from the popular brand Alo, and it costs $118. It is designed for a medium-compression fit and has a built-in onesie for comfortable wear.

The Instagram post Spiranac shared was captioned:

“Let’s get some golf practice in together⛳️”

Just yesterday (July 10), Paige Spiranac also visited the golf course to play a round of golf. She shared media updates from her game on Instagram, showing off an all white two-piece attire. Spiranac posed in front of her golf bag and a basket of balls to take the photo. She captioned it:

“⛳️🐥☀️🌭”

Paige Spiranac’s love for golf goes as far back as 2010, when she started to make a name for herself on Colorado’s junior golf circuit as an amateur. She won the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play and became a top-20 junior world player. Having won five tournaments on the junior golf circuit, she also became a two-time West Region Player of the Year and secured a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona.

Spiranac’s professional golf career kicked off in 2016 on the developmental Cactus Tour. However, her pro career ended shortly after, when she was unable to secure an LPGA Tour card. Now, she’s a model, golf instructor, and one of the biggest influencers in golf.

Paige Spiranac vents frustration about golf after hitting an “impressive” 5 shanks

Like every other golfer, Paige Spiranac sometimes gets frustrated on the course when her game doesn’t go as planned. In a recent tweet, the American golf instructor said that she “hates” golf after playing an inconsistent round. Her tweet read:

“I hate golf lol I went 8 over through 3 holes. Hit an impressive 5 shanks. Then proceeded to shoot 2 under for the next 15 holes.”

Two weeks ago, Spiranac similarly vented her frustration after playing a bad round of golf. She shared a tweet saying that she hit “two cold hard shanks.”

Image of Paige Spiranac’s tweet _ Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

In a subsequent post, Spiranac told her followers that she has a theory that states that she plays better when she wears clothes with less coverage.

To prove this theory, the golf influencer shared a picture of the outfit she wore to the course when she hit two shanks—a full-coverage pink button-up top. She said that she has never shanked while wearing a tank top, which has less coverage. As such, she believes her theory is "still holding strong."

