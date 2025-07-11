Paige Spiranac shares a striking all-white look from her latest golf outing

Paige Spiranac shared a new picture from her latest golf outing on Instagram. The golf influencer wore an all-white outfit and headed to the course to play some rounds.

In the picture Spiranac shared, she had on a white cropped top with black details around the collar and an open neckline. She paired the top with a pair of matching white bottoms and styled her hair in a stylish messy bun look to complete the look. She used four emojis to caption the post:

“⛳️🐥☀️🌭”

The golf course’s green glistened in the sunlight in the background of Paige Spiranac’s picture. A basket of golf balls also made it to the shot, and so did her golf bag from Swag Golf.

Shortly after Spiranac shared the all-white look, she posted a video of herself sporting a different look on the golf course. The 32-year-old had traded her white attire for a red top and a black golf skirt. She shared a video of herself taking a shot and captioned it:

“Baby fade.”

Image via Paige Spiranac’s Instagram Story/@_paige.Renee

Just last month, Paige Spiranac shared a series of similar selfies taken on the course. While she still wore a white top, she traded the white bottoms for a navy blue golf skirt. Her post was captioned:

“Golf cart selfies⛳️📸☀️”

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular golf social media personalities. Interestingly, her career didn't begin on social media. She had a successful amateur golf career and afterwards, tried to pursue a professional golf career in 2016.

Spiranac played on the Developmental Cactus Tour for a short while but was unable to secure an LPGA Tour card. Shortly after that, she became a golf instructor, then started posting golf content on social media, which kickstarted her rise to fame.

Paige Spiranac shares why she “hates golf” after playing a round on the course

On Thursday, Paige Spiranac shared a tweet on X updating her one million followers on how her round at the course went. While she usually enjoys playing golf, this time, she had a frustrating round because her game was inconsistent. She wrote,

“I hate golf lol I went 8 over through 3 holes. Hit an impressive 5 shanks. Then proceeded to shoot 2 under for the next 15 holes.”

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the bad day she had, Spiranac’s frustrations didn’t keep her off the course for too long. The next day, the former pro golfer shared an update saying that she went to the range and “hit the ball fantastic” with no shanks.

Spiranac’s tweet via X/@PaigeSpiranac

Last month, Spiranac revealed that her working theory is that she plays better when she has fewer clothes on. She decided to test out the theory by switching out her tank tops for clothes with more coverage.

When she gave an update, she confirmed that her theory was right because she played worse when she was fully clothed.

