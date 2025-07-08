Paige Spiranac rocks all-white look to promote $200 rangefinder

Paige Spiranac recently shared a new picture on her Instagram story, promoting a $200 rangefinder. The rangefinder is from the popular golf accessories manufacturing company, Blue Tees Golf.

The post, originally shared by Blue Tees Golf, captured Paige Spiranac wearing a white top while standing in front of a body of water on the golf course. She could be seen holding up a rangefinder while looking straight ahead at the camera.

Take a look:

Still taken from Spiranac's Instagram Story @_paige.renee

The 1000-yard high-tech rangefinder Paige Spiranac advertised is equipped with a slope switch and has up to 6X magnification laser. It is one of Blue Tees Golf's newest releases, and also features a magnetic strip and slope measurement.

Last month, Blue Tees Golf announced Paige Spiranac as one of its newest ambassadors. The partnership began with a brilliant “Play with Paige” social media campaign, which allowed users to play a round of golf with Spiranac.

When speaking on the new venture, the golf influencer said that the partnership was a “natural fit”. She stated (via The Golf Wire):

“I’ve been a longtime fan of what Blue Tees Golf is bringing to the sport—high-performance products with a fresh, modern edge. Their approach to golf is all about making the game more fun, more stylish, and more accessible, which perfectly aligns with how I see the game. Our partnership is a natural fit, and I’m thrilled to join forces to help make golf more inviting and exciting for everyone.”

Ever since the announcement was made, Spiranac has made several appearances on Blue Tees Golf’s Instagram page. Earlier in the day, the sports equipment company shared a picture of the influencer captured mid-swing while playing a round of golf.

Still taken from Blue Tees Golf's Instagram Story @blueteesgolf

Last week, the popular Spiranac was featured in another campaign promoting the brand while wearing a white one-piece golf outfit. She has also appeared in a promotional video for the brand alongside 2X Emmy-winning sportscaster Nick Gismondi.

Paige Spiranac dons blue and white outfit to promote Blue Tees Golf app

In early June, Paige Spiranac advertised the Blue Tees Golf app in an exciting promotional video shot on a golf course. She donned a blue and white two-piece golf attire and encouraged fans to download the app to get a chance to play golf with her.

“Want to play a round with me? Now you can! All you need to do is download the @blueteesgolf app for free⛳️ invite some friends and you’re ready to go! The more friends you invite the more entries you get. Can’t wait to see you on the course!”

Fans who sign up can win a chance to play in a foursome with Spiranac and two other players. They can also unlock up to $500 in rewards to win other incentives.

