  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac rocks $80 blue V-neck mini dress for latest collab video

Paige Spiranac rocks $80 blue V-neck mini dress for latest collab video

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:04 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac - Imag Source: Getty

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac collaborated with St. Andre Golf’s Aaron Chewning, and together, they played Bethpage Black Course ahead of the Ryder Cup. She shared pictures from the collaboration, showing off the stylish mini dress she wore to play the round.

Ad

Spiranac was captured wearing an $80 blue and white V-neck mini dress from the clothing brand Abercrombie. She paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Still taken from Paige Spiranac&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee
Still taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

The golf influencer headed to X to promote the video of her round at Bethpage Black Course. She shared a picture of herself wearing the same outfit and added a link to the video, writing in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Played Bethpage Black from the tips! Watch to see how I played.”
Spiranac&rsquo;s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac
Spiranac’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

Earlier, Paige Spiranac shared a teaser from her round on the course, saying that her game was “truly put to the test.” She could be seen playing and joking around with Aaron Chewning as they tackled the golf course.

Ad

In the teaser, St. Andre Golf lauded Spiranac as a legend and “golf’s original influencer.” They also praised her for “foolishly” and “bravely” agreeing to play the difficult course from the tips.

Paige Spiranac carded 85 at the end of the day, and Aaron Chewning carded 86. At the end of their game, Spiranac admitted that the course was really long, but said that it was an amazing golf course nonetheless. She also said that she was surprised to see that it was still in good condition despite it being a public course.

Ad

Paige Spiranac gets honest about the ‘mental’ struggle behind quitting professional golf

Paige Spiranac started chasing a professional golf career in 2016 when she joined the developmental Cactus Tour. She attempted to join the LPGA Tour but didn't make it through the qualifying tournament, and soon quit her pro golf career altogether.

In a recent post, the Wheat Ridge native opened up about the reason why she decided to ditch her dreams of becoming a professional golfer. She revealed that playing competitively often came with a lot of pressure that would cause her to “crack” and become the “worst version” of herself. As such, she couldn't continue down that path.

Ad
“I’m so grateful for the detour my life took. Years ago. Although I felt like a loser and a quitter at the time, I always knew I wasn't cut out for professional sports and was able to find a path better suited for my personality,” Spiranac wrote.

The golf influencer encouraged her followers to give themselves more grace and to start being their own “biggest cheerleaders.” She added that she loves creating content around golf and is grateful to be able to connect with fans through her content.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications