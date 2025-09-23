Paige Spiranac rocks $80 blue V-neck mini dress for latest collab video

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac collaborated with St. Andre Golf’s Aaron Chewning, and together, they played Bethpage Black Course ahead of the Ryder Cup. She shared pictures from the collaboration, showing off the stylish mini dress she wore to play the round.Spiranac was captured wearing an $80 blue and white V-neck mini dress from the clothing brand Abercrombie. She paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a ponytail.Still taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.reneeThe golf influencer headed to X to promote the video of her round at Bethpage Black Course. She shared a picture of herself wearing the same outfit and added a link to the video, writing in the caption:“Played Bethpage Black from the tips! Watch to see how I played.”Spiranac’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranacEarlier, Paige Spiranac shared a teaser from her round on the course, saying that her game was “truly put to the test.” She could be seen playing and joking around with Aaron Chewning as they tackled the golf course. In the teaser, St. Andre Golf lauded Spiranac as a legend and “golf’s original influencer.” They also praised her for “foolishly” and “bravely” agreeing to play the difficult course from the tips.Paige Spiranac carded 85 at the end of the day, and Aaron Chewning carded 86. At the end of their game, Spiranac admitted that the course was really long, but said that it was an amazing golf course nonetheless. She also said that she was surprised to see that it was still in good condition despite it being a public course. Paige Spiranac gets honest about the ‘mental’ struggle behind quitting professional golfPaige Spiranac started chasing a professional golf career in 2016 when she joined the developmental Cactus Tour. She attempted to join the LPGA Tour but didn't make it through the qualifying tournament, and soon quit her pro golf career altogether.In a recent post, the Wheat Ridge native opened up about the reason why she decided to ditch her dreams of becoming a professional golfer. She revealed that playing competitively often came with a lot of pressure that would cause her to “crack” and become the “worst version” of herself. As such, she couldn't continue down that path.“I’m so grateful for the detour my life took. Years ago. Although I felt like a loser and a quitter at the time, I always knew I wasn't cut out for professional sports and was able to find a path better suited for my personality,” Spiranac wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe golf influencer encouraged her followers to give themselves more grace and to start being their own “biggest cheerleaders.” She added that she loves creating content around golf and is grateful to be able to connect with fans through her content.