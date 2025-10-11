  • home icon
  Paige Spiranac rocks white top and red tights as she 'outdrives guys' swing in simulator

Paige Spiranac rocks white top and red tights as she ‘outdrives guys' swing in simulator

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:31 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac - Image Source: Imagn

Paige Spiranac has been putting some work into practicing her swing lately. She used a golf simulator during a recent practice session and afterwards, shared a video on Instagram, showing the outfit she donned for the session.

The golf influencer wore a white v-neck tank top and a pair of bright red leggings. She completed the look with matching white Nike sneakers and white socks.

In the video, Spiranac was captured steadying herself before taking a shot using the simulator. According to data displayed on the simulator, she hit the ball a distance of over 285 yards at 143 mph. She wrote in the caption:

"How I feel when I outdrive guys."
Last week, the former pro golfer shared that she has been working on making her swing better. She posted a video of herself on X, showing a peek into her practice session at the range.

Paige Spiranac sported an all-black look for the outdoor practice session. She wore a black dress and a black hat and was seen taking a swing at the ball in slow motion. She wrote in the caption:

“Also I’ve been working really hard on my swing ⛳️”
Spiranac&rsquo;s post on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac
Spiranac’s post on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

Paige Spiranac is one of golf’s most beloved influencers. However, before her influencer career kicked off, she aspired to be a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour.

The 32-year-old golfer made her debut on the developmental Cactus Tour nine years ago. She started with a bang by defeating the then-top-ranked amateur in the world in a tournament at Las Colinas Club, marking her first and only tour win.

Paige Spiranac decided to chase her dreams by competing in an LPGA Tour qualifying tournament. However, she wasn't able to meet the requirements needed to secure a tour card and soon quit pro golf altogether to chase content creation.

“Sadly not shocked” - Paige Spiranac weighs in on unruly Ryder Cup fans

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black ended with Team Europe on the winning side. However, the fan behavior almost became cause for concern during the event. After the conclusion of the tournament, Paige Spiranac shared her take on the chaos in the crowd.

“I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports,” she wrote.
Spiranac&rsquo;s tweet on X _ Image source: X/@PaigeSpiranac
Spiranac’s tweet on X _ Image source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

Spiranac said she once had a football game ruined by a disruptive spectator and noted that everyone around her felt the same way. She emphasized that fans don’t need to sit in silence but can enjoy the atmosphere with light chirping and harmless banter without crossing the line.

In a follow-up post, Paige Spiranac called for stronger security enforcement and pointed out that many newer golf fans don’t understand the sport’s etiquette. As such, she believes educating spectators and enforcing boundaries would help curb the behavior.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
