Shane Lowry makes emotional statement on retaining the Ryder Cup trophy for Europe

Shane Lowry and the rest of the European squad went through levels of disruptions from the raucous US crowd at Bethpage Black. Despite of all the insults, Lowry has found something memorable about this year's biennial golf tournament.

Lowry, 38, recently talked about the importance of this year's Ryder Cup. In a recent interaction with the media, the golfer recalled about making the putt that led Team Europe gaining a crucial point. Apart from that, Shane Lowry compared the moment with his 2019 Open Championship win at Royal Portrush Golf Club. He said (quoted by Irish Golfer):

"With how much I built it up in my head and with how much I’d worked towards that week at Bethpage, I feel like the way it panned out, selfishly for me, to get to hole that putt, I think it was as big as The Open."

However, Shane Lowry had a heartfelt note about this year's Ryder Cup. The Irish professional golfer claimed that Sunday's results would be worth remembering for the rest of his life. Shane Lowry also revealed that he would be talking about September 28 to his grandkids someday. The golfer said:

"I think it’s probably one of the most memorable weeks I’ll ever have. The way it panned out on Sunday, I’ll look back on that for the rest of my life. When I’m a lot older and I’ve got grandkids, I’ll be telling them stories about that Sunday at Bethpage..."

An excerpt from Shane Lowry's statement was shared by Ryder Cup Europe on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post:

https://x.com/rydercupeurope/status/1976234106267811938?s=46

Lowry and some of his friends like Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre got the worst of the US crowd at Bethpage Black. While Mcllroy was repeatedly yelled at, MacIntyre and Shane Lowry got insulted with chants regarding their physical stature.

After being called "Teletubby" by a fan in the audience, Lowry did came back by making that infamous putt. Although he kept his nerves cool most of the time, the golfer broke out in a profanity filled celebration. He did not even shy away from pointing his finger at a particular fan in the crowd. Lowry secured a total two points in three Ryder Cup matches (overall record 1-0-2).

Shane Lowry talked about the post-Ryder Cup win celebrations with Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald

When Team Europe retained the Ryder Cup amidst a tough atmosphere at Bethpage, the squad broke out in celebrations. During one of his recent interactions with the media, Lowry gave the press and the fans a hint at how all of it went.

The golfer admitted that following all the celebrations, he ended up meeting Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald in Florida. In his statement, Shane Lowry said (as quoted by Irish Golfer):

“We had a good few days. We obviously had a good night with all the team. Then we went back to Florida, and I met up with Luke and Rory a couple of times last week and we got through a few bottles of wine and champagne. So I was good.”

Lowry's spirit for celebrating Team Europe's away Ryder Cup win did not go unnoticed even in the eyes of some golf icons. Lee Westwood commented on the Europeans and their celebration. The LIV golfer also claimed in an X post that he is confident about Lowry being the "last man standing".

