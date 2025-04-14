Paige Spiranac’s Augusta “hot take” gets Jena Sims’ support

Paige Spiranac is famous for sharing her opinions on different topics related to golf. In recent months, the social media influencer has commented on issues like pace of play and golf viewership. Her latest 'hot take' on The Masters has gained support from model and actress Jena Sims.
The prestigious golf major in Augusta National is all about rich traditions. As per the club's long-standing policy, any electronic device that's capable of sharing media is prohibited inside the golf courses. Spiranac shared her opinion on this, taking sides with the regulation.
"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present"
Jena Sims shared the post on her Instagram story. Check it out below:
Like all the fans out there, Paige Spiranac was also soaked into the dramatic final round on Sunday. Rory McIlroy's green jacket win came after a lot of shuffles on the leaderboard. He went through a lot of near misses, found the bunker, double bogeyed twice. In fact, McIlroy's bogey caused the Masters Tournament to go into a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose.
In a post on X, Paige Spiranac congratulated the Northern Irishman after his victory. Take a look:
"One of the most exciting Masters. Wow! Congratulations Rory! Thank you for making today one of the most electric rounds of golf I’ve ever seen!"
The former golf instructor might not have been precise with her prediction, but it seems that Spiranac saw this coming from a long time ago. Back in February, the she sat down in an interview during Super Bowl 59 and expressed her opinion on Rory McIlroy winning the Masters. She said (via NY Post):
"I say this every single year, but Rory is going to win the green jacket... It will hit one year, I promise."
Spiranac is one of the most popular golf content creators, with more than 1 million followers on X, 4.4 million followers on Instagram, and 443k subscribers on YouTube.
Paige Spiranac enjoyed the Augusta vibes at The Masters
Paige Spiranac has gained a huge following on her social media handles due to golf-related content. She was attending the 89th edition of The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Before the tournament began, on Wednesday, she shared a bunch of snaps from the iconic venue.
In the photos, fans could spot her having the signature Azalea cocktail and pimento cheese burgers. She was sporting a crocheted white dress and straw hat, matching the Masters vibes.
"Wednesday at Augusta ⛳️ Who do you think will win?"
Spiranac is a two-time All-Mountain West Conference honors victor and 2016 Cactus Tour winner. She switched her focus to full-time content creation shortly after failing to earn her LPGA Tour card. Currently, she shares golf tips and trick videos for beginners and often posts golf-related content.