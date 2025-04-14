Paige Spiranac’s Augusta “hot take” gets Jena Sims’ support

Paige Spiranac is famous for sharing her opinions on different topics related to golf. In recent months, the social media influencer has commented on issues like pace of play and golf viewership. Her latest 'hot take' on The Masters has gained support from model and actress Jena Sims.

Ad

The prestigious golf major in Augusta National is all about rich traditions. As per the club's long-standing policy, any electronic device that's capable of sharing media is prohibited inside the golf courses. Spiranac shared her opinion on this, taking sides with the regulation.

"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present"

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims shared the post on her Instagram story. Check it out below:

Jena Sims reposts Paige Spiranac’s take on Masters regulation/source: @jenamsims on IG

Like all the fans out there, Paige Spiranac was also soaked into the dramatic final round on Sunday. Rory McIlroy's green jacket win came after a lot of shuffles on the leaderboard. He went through a lot of near misses, found the bunker, double bogeyed twice. In fact, McIlroy's bogey caused the Masters Tournament to go into a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose.

Ad

In a post on X, Paige Spiranac congratulated the Northern Irishman after his victory. Take a look:

"One of the most exciting Masters. Wow! Congratulations Rory! Thank you for making today one of the most electric rounds of golf I’ve ever seen!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former golf instructor might not have been precise with her prediction, but it seems that Spiranac saw this coming from a long time ago. Back in February, the she sat down in an interview during Super Bowl 59 and expressed her opinion on Rory McIlroy winning the Masters. She said (via NY Post):

"I say this every single year, but Rory is going to win the green jacket... It will hit one year, I promise."

Ad

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf content creators, with more than 1 million followers on X, 4.4 million followers on Instagram, and 443k subscribers on YouTube.

Paige Spiranac enjoyed the Augusta vibes at The Masters

Paige Spiranac has gained a huge following on her social media handles due to golf-related content. She was attending the 89th edition of The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Before the tournament began, on Wednesday, she shared a bunch of snaps from the iconic venue.

Ad

In the photos, fans could spot her having the signature Azalea cocktail and pimento cheese burgers. She was sporting a crocheted white dress and straw hat, matching the Masters vibes.

"Wednesday at Augusta ⛳️ Who do you think will win?"

Spiranac is a two-time All-Mountain West Conference honors victor and 2016 Cactus Tour winner. She switched her focus to full-time content creation shortly after failing to earn her LPGA Tour card. Currently, she shares golf tips and trick videos for beginners and often posts golf-related content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More